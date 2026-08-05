US celebrity blogger, 48, best known for sharing celebrity blunders and outing LGBT stars

Concern: Perez Hilton last November. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

American blogger Perez Hilton has been rushed to hospital after fans called emergency services after he shared a worrying livestream on TikTok.

Police raced to the star's Miami home on Tuesday after receiving calls that he had shared videos of himself self-harming. A statement from his management read: "At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. "Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family." At the time of writing, there had not been a condition update, and police have been monitoring the situation. The TikTok video has been taken down. Read also: Police rush to the home of celeb blogger Perez Hilton over reports he was 'self-harming on livestream'

Perez Hilton and his children in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Who is Perez Hilton? Perez Hilton, 48, is a US gossip blogger best known for his website perezhilton.com, which he founded in 2004 and has become an institution for celebrity news. He came from humble beginnings and used the free WiFi at a coffee shop near his home in LA to report in the mid-2000s, but he quickly racked up eight million page views a day, and he would often be fed tips by Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes - both said to have dropped by the coffee shop to see him. Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, became known for reporting on public gaffes as well as outing gay celebrities. As his star rose, he went on to appear as a celebrity in his own right in shows such as Miss America, Celebrity Big Brother, and Worst Cooks in America. He also became a controversial figure. Mila Kunis said in 2018: "To me, he was the first person that created ugly news, that literally just spread filth. "It was just mean, and so it allowed people to be mean." Hilton instead refers to himself as the "first influencer" and argues that National Enquirer and Us Weekly were the tabloids that set the tone for him to follow. Nevertheless, several female stars have spoken against him. He was accused of stalking Lady Gaga in 2013, posted a picture online that linked to an upskirting image of Miley Cyrus, and was sued by Britney Spears over recordings he shared. He had a feud with Ariana Grande but later said he was driven out of spite after the singer, aged 18, had decided on another partner to help promote her career. Hilton later said: "I was really hurt, so for years afterwards I was super petty toward Ariana on my website and on social media."

With Kelly Osbourne and Amy Winehouse in 2007. Picture: Alamy

What is his personal life? Hilton, who was born in Miami, Florida, US, to Cuban parents, is gay and has three children. His son, born in 2013, and his daughters, born in 2015 and 2017, were all born through surrogacy. He has lived in Los Angeles and New York as well as Miami.

Hilton in 2009. Picture: Alamy