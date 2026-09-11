Pete Davidson has reflected on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, stating how his firefighter father, Scott, died when he was 33 - the same age the comedian is now.

America and the wider world are paying respects to the near 3,000 victims of the September 11 attacks on the 25th anniversary on Friday, with speeches and ceremonies set to be held.

Davidson was only a young boy in 2001 when he lost his dad and told the New York Post that he had always considered his father to be an "old guy".

The comedian became a father for the first time in December when his former partner, model Elsie Hewitt, gave birth to daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

He said: “I thought, ‘Oh, he was an old guy. He’s 33. But now I’m there, and I have a kid, and that would be like my kid not having her dad."

Davidson and Hewitt have since broken up and are now co-parenting. The comedian has said that the decision to name his daughter Scottie, after Scott, was joint.

He added: “My dad’s name was Scott, but his nickname was Scotty. When she arrived, we both looked at her and were like, ‘She looks like a Scottie.’ It’s nice to keep that name alive.

“Honestly, this year is way harder than it’s been in a really long time because I have Scottie, and now I’m the age that my dad was when he died."