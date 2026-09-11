Who was Pete Davidson's father? Comedian's tribute on 9/11 anniversary to hero firefighter
Comedian reflects on the first 9/11 anniversary as a father himself and remembers Scott Davidson, his firefighter father, who died in the terrorist attack
Pete Davidson has reflected on the 25th anniversary of 9/11, stating how his firefighter father, Scott, died when he was 33 - the same age the comedian is now.
Listen to this article
America and the wider world are paying respects to the near 3,000 victims of the September 11 attacks on the 25th anniversary on Friday, with speeches and ceremonies set to be held.
Davidson was only a young boy in 2001 when he lost his dad and told the New York Post that he had always considered his father to be an "old guy".
The comedian became a father for the first time in December when his former partner, model Elsie Hewitt, gave birth to daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.
He said: “I thought, ‘Oh, he was an old guy. He’s 33. But now I’m there, and I have a kid, and that would be like my kid not having her dad."
Davidson and Hewitt have since broken up and are now co-parenting. The comedian has said that the decision to name his daughter Scottie, after Scott, was joint.
He added: “My dad’s name was Scott, but his nickname was Scotty. When she arrived, we both looked at her and were like, ‘She looks like a Scottie.’ It’s nice to keep that name alive.
“Honestly, this year is way harder than it’s been in a really long time because I have Scottie, and now I’m the age that my dad was when he died."
Who is Pete Davidson's father Scott Davidson?
Davidson's father is Scott Davidson, who was a New York City firefighter in the Ladder 118 division.
Scott Davidson was based with his wife, Amy, in Staten Island in New York and they had Pete in 1993.
He served during 9/11 and was last seen running up the stairs of the Marriott World Trade Center in Downtown Manhattan shortly before it collapsed.
Davidson was only seven when he lost his father and said that he acted badly in school, with the grief horribly affecting his mental health.
"I turned on the TV, and I just saw my dad on TV, and they’re like: ‘These are all the firemen that are dead," he said of the incident. He has also said that the trauma led him to tear his own hair out and also have suicidal thoughts.
Davidson acted in the film The King of Staten Island, where his character is also struggling to come to terms with the childhood loss of his dad - a firefighter who died in 9/11, as in real life.
Of sharing his memories with Scottie, he added: “I have old videos and pictures and stuff, and I’m excited to share the classic stories I have of him with her."