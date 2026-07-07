Belgium knocked the US out of the 2026 World Cup while Spain overcame Portugal on Monday night, with the quarter-final line-up beginning to take shape.

Belgium ran out 4-1 winners in Seattle, meaning the US were the final co-host to exit, while Arsenal's Mikel Merino was the difference for Spain, who beat Portugal 1-0.

England beat Mexico 3-2 in the last-16 on Sunday to set up the last-eight clash with Norway, who beat Brazil 2-1 to advance to the latter stage for the first time.

A brace from Jude Bellingham and a penalty from captain Harry Kane, his sixth goal of the tournament, were enough for England to advance in the tight affair.

Tonight (Tuesday, July 7). Egypt will play Argentina, and Colombia will play Switzerland in the last of the round of 16 games.

Morocco previously beat Canada to leave all three co-hosts out in the last 16. All games moving forward will be played in the US. Here is how the rest of the tournament is shaping up.

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