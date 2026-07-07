Who is in the World Cup quarter-finals? Belgium humiliate US, Spain knock-out Portugal
When are the World Cup quarter-finals, and what matchups will there be?
Belgium knocked the US out of the 2026 World Cup while Spain overcame Portugal on Monday night, with the quarter-final line-up beginning to take shape.
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Belgium ran out 4-1 winners in Seattle, meaning the US were the final co-host to exit, while Arsenal's Mikel Merino was the difference for Spain, who beat Portugal 1-0.
England beat Mexico 3-2 in the last-16 on Sunday to set up the last-eight clash with Norway, who beat Brazil 2-1 to advance to the latter stage for the first time.
A brace from Jude Bellingham and a penalty from captain Harry Kane, his sixth goal of the tournament, were enough for England to advance in the tight affair.
Tonight (Tuesday, July 7). Egypt will play Argentina, and Colombia will play Switzerland in the last of the round of 16 games.
Morocco previously beat Canada to leave all three co-hosts out in the last 16. All games moving forward will be played in the US. Here is how the rest of the tournament is shaping up.
Read also: Harry Kane loses his voice in hilarious post-match interview at the Azteca
World Cup 2026 quarter-finals
- France v Morocco: Thursday, July 9; Gillette Stadium, Foxborough; 9pm BST,
- Spain v Belgium: Friday, July 10; SoFi Stadium, Inglewood; 8pm BST,
- Norway v England: Saturday, July 11; Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens; 10pm BST,
- Argentina or Egypt v Switzerland or Colombia: Sunday, July 12; Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City; 2am BST
World Cup 2026 semi-finals
The winner of the France v Morocco match (match 97) will play the winner of Spain v Belgium at 8pm BST, Tuesday, July 14, at AT&T Stadium, Arlington.
The second semi-final will see the winner of Norway v England play whoever emerges between Argentina, Egypt, Switzerland, and Colombia.
This game will be on Wednesday, July 15, from 8pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.
World Cup 2026 third-place play-off and final date
The semi-final losers will meet at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 18, at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens.
The final will be on Sunday, July 19, at 8pm BST from MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford.