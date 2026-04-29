Concerns have been raised about a Scottish travel influencer, who has not been heard from since leaving a hotel in Morocco on Saturday.

Rachel Kerr, from Alloa, has been reported has missing, having left her hotel in Agadir on April 25 and is said to have been uncontactable since.

Police in Scotland are aware of her disappearance while her family are flying out to the country to search for her and the Foreign Office has also said it is aware.

Her cousin, Claire Hill, posted on Facebook: "[She was] last known to be staying at the Caribbean Village hotel however, she checked out on Saturday and we haven’t heard from her since.

“Her phone has been switched off. We are very concerned for her welfare and appealing for any information on her whereabouts or who she may be in contact with out there.”

Here is what we know about Rachel Kerr.