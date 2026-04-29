Who is Rachel Kerr? Travel influencer missing in Morocco
Concern for Scottish travel influencer Rachel Kerr last known to have been in Agadir
Concerns have been raised about a Scottish travel influencer, who has not been heard from since leaving a hotel in Morocco on Saturday.
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Rachel Kerr, from Alloa, has been reported has missing, having left her hotel in Agadir on April 25 and is said to have been uncontactable since.
Police in Scotland are aware of her disappearance while her family are flying out to the country to search for her and the Foreign Office has also said it is aware.
Her cousin, Claire Hill, posted on Facebook: "[She was] last known to be staying at the Caribbean Village hotel however, she checked out on Saturday and we haven’t heard from her since.
“Her phone has been switched off. We are very concerned for her welfare and appealing for any information on her whereabouts or who she may be in contact with out there.”
Here is what we know about Rachel Kerr.
Who is Rachel Kerr?
Rachel Kerr, 31, is a Scottish influencer from Alloa and frequently posts photos from her travels to various countries to her 9,000 Instagram and 6,000 Facebook followers.
Her most recent post was on April 13 when she posted a selfie on a bed, which was captioned "la marinaaaa" from where she was staying.
She had been in Agadir for a work trip and it was reported that she wanted to return to the UK because she had run out of money.
Her Instagram biography said that she is travelling full-time with Travel Hub Collective, a networking support group, as well as working as a model.
A previous post, on April 10, had a link to a travel company and said: "I will choose working by the pool over behind a desk any day of the week!"
She added: "What a life to be able to wander about and explore places on our planet, meet new people and learn new things."
Videos showed her looking around markets and beaches in Morocco.
The north African country appeared to be a regular spot and she had posted content from cities interspersed with sights from back home in Scotland.
A previous photo dump was captioned: "Morocco days working by the pool, taking breaks to go on walks with new friends and making the most of the evenings not sat in-front of a tv."