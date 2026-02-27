Rachel Reeves is hoping to install confidence in the British economy with her 2026 Spring Statement, despite the government saying it will be a low-key affair.

The chancellor will deliver an update to her spending plans on Monday, March 2, with the country having recorded slower than desired growth in its GDP and, although inflation has fallen, consumer confidence has fallen.

Following an Autumn Budget, that was marred by the Office for Budget Responsibility releasing its forecast early, Ms Reeves's time has come to be defined for many by the government's u-turns.

She holds an approval rating of 13%, according to a YouGov study, which also found that 59% of Brits feel she is doing a "bad job".

“It’s the worst Budget I’ve ever heard - and I’m 73, so I have been around for quite a few," was the view of Ms Reeves's own uncle Terry Smith, who spoke after the Autumn Budget in 2024.

Ms Reeves has repeatedly branded the UK economy a "mess" but has refused calls to resign.

She told Andrew Marr on LBC: "I am not going to walk away because the situation is difficult.

"I was appointed as Chancellor to turn our economy around, and I'm absolutely determined to finish that job."

