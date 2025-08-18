Sally Rooney burst onto the scene with Normal People in 2018. Picture: Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

She is far from the first author to be embroiled in controversy, but ‘No 10 warns Sally Rooney,’ is not a headline that might have been widely expected in 2025.

Sally Rooney's Intermezzo was released last year. Picture: Getty

Who is Sally Rooney? Rooney is an Irish novelist who is best known for her first two novels Conversations with Friends, and the breakthrough hit Normal People - both of which were adapted into BBC dramas. Normal People, which was released in 2018, captivated millions of readers for its depiction of love between classes and friendship groups in modern Ireland. The BBC drama was a lockdown success and paved the way for co-stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones to go on to become established stars. Rooney’s work often explores undisclosed feelings, class issues, and disputes between families. Her later works Beautiful World, Where Are You? and Intermezzo were also bestsellers. Sally Rooney factfile Age: 34,

From: Castlebar, County Mayo, Ireland

Books: Conversations with Friends, Normal People, Beautiful World, Where Are You? Intermezzo,

Spouse: John Prasifka

Sally Rooney at Hay Festival in 2017. Picture: Getty