Why are Sally Rooney and No 10 at odds?
She is far from the first author to be embroiled in controversy, but ‘No 10 warns Sally Rooney,’ is not a headline that might have been widely expected in 2025.
The Irish novelist has, however, been approached by Sir Keir Starmer’s office about her support of the banned group Palestine Action.
Rooney has said she would donate earnings from her books and royalties from BBC TV adaptations directly to the group.
This has led to No 10 warning that she risks committing a terrorist offence.
Here is how the issue has played out.
Who is Sally Rooney?
Rooney is an Irish novelist who is best known for her first two novels Conversations with Friends, and the breakthrough hit Normal People - both of which were adapted into BBC dramas.
Normal People, which was released in 2018, captivated millions of readers for its depiction of love between classes and friendship groups in modern Ireland.
The BBC drama was a lockdown success and paved the way for co-stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones to go on to become established stars.
Rooney’s work often explores undisclosed feelings, class issues, and disputes between families. Her later works Beautiful World, Where Are You? and Intermezzo were also bestsellers.
What has Sally Rooney done to upset No 10?
Rooney has long been a supporter of Palestine and previously refused an offer to translate Beautiful World, Where Are You? for an Israeli market because she felt it could not comply with her support for Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions.
She praised Palestine Action after it broke into RAF Brize Norton. But now she has gone further and said she will donate earnings to the group.
Support for Palestine Action is now banned under the Terrorism Act 2000 after MPs voted to proscribe it a terror organisation.
“If this makes me a “supporter of terror” under UK law, so be it,” Rooney said in a piece for Irish Times.
Asked what message No 10 would give to people considering giving money to the group, the spokesman said: “Support for a proscribed organisation is an offence under the Terrorism Act and obviously the police will, as they have set out, they will obviously implement the law within the law as you’d expect.”