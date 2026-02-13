Former Duchess of York said to be considering a stay in the UAE after moving on from ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Sarah is facing an uncertain future. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sarah Ferguson finds herself at a crossroads on the back of the Epstein Files, cut adrift from the Royal family, reportedly in need of money, and no longer living with her ex-husband Andrew.

Fergie, as she is known, has stepped back from charities she represented and faces further financial problems, which have plagued her since her divorce 30 years ago. The files have been highly damaging for what’s left of her reputation, showing that she had greater ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein than first thought and that she had kept in touch after his initial imprisonment and had asked for money. Now 66, she has not joined her husband in his exile, Andrew having moved out of the Royal Lodge, which they shared in Windsor, to a smaller property in the Sandringham Estate.

Sarah joined Royals at Ascot last year. Picture: Alamy

What is Sarah Ferguson doing now? According to reports, the former Duchess of York is now plotting some kind of comeback. Sarah is said to be "getting her head together" in the United Arab Emirates, reportedly telling friends: "I need to get back to work, I need money”. She has been working as an author and charity campaigner, as well as a promoter of schemes to get children reading. The Mail did not report what she might look to do next, but it has been speculated that she has hired a new PR team and is now seeking to distance herself from Andrew, having called them the “happiest divorced couple in the world”. Their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are said to be planning to "separate themselves in public" from Sarah and Andrew, but are "holding it together as a family" behind closed doors. It was previously reported that she was househunting in London, but not everyone is keen on the idea of a Fergie comeback. Shelagh Fogarty said: “From the comfort of the Emirates, where she has been with one of her daughters on a working trip, she is reportedly considering a return to public life. The very idea speaks to the level of ego and entitlement at play.”

Sarah with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at the Duchess of Kent's funeral last year. Picture: Alamy

Sarah was introduced to Epstein through her ex-husband Andrew. Picture: Alamy

The revelations do not indicate guilt or wrongdoing by Sarah, nor that she knew or was complicit to the sexual trafficking and abuse that disgraced financier Epstein undertook. However, the seemingly close ties have made some wary about the prospect of a return. In her column for LBC, Shelagh added: “I am not saying she should hide away and never be seen again. Nobody should have to live like that. But the notion of a public comeback, a return as an author, a public champion of some organisation, or at the head of another charity, simply does not stack up.” In recent weeks, The Firm has, for the first time, commented on the Epstein-Andrew situation, with both Prince Edward and the Prince and Princess of Wales expressing the need for a focus on the victims. Eva Blum-Dumontet has called on the Royal Family to offer the victims more. The policy lead at the organisation, that helps abuse survivors, told LBC: “Until the Royal Family is transparent - not just with the police - but with the British Public about just how much they got from Epstein and how much Epstein got from them, they cannot genuinely be part of the process we now all want to see: closure for survivors.”