Former nurse, who was made a Dame in 2005, has officially taken her role at a ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral

Dame Sarah Mullally has become the Archbishop of Canterbury. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The Church of England has sworn in Sarah Mullally as its first female Archbishop of Canterbury at a historic ceremony on Wednesday.

Dame Sarah said she hopes to lead with "calmness, consistency and compassion,” upon being confirmed in post at a service at St Paul’s Cathedral. The ceremony follows the announcement in October that she was set to become the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury. Her appointment follows Justin Welby’s resignation over a safeguarding scandal.

Dame Sarah is a mother-of-two. Picture: Alamy

Dame Sarah said: “It is an extraordinary and humbling privilege to have been called to be the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury. “In this country and around the world, Anglican churches bring healing and hope to their communities. “With God’s help, I will seek to guide Christ’s flock with calmness, consistency and compassion.” But who is Dame Sarah, the first female Archbishop of Canterbury? Read also: The new Archbishop of Canterbury has the most essential ability: listening Who is Dame Sarah Mullally, the first female Archbishop of Canterbury? Dame Sarah, 63, has become the first female Archbishop of Canterbury after having already been the first Bishop of London - a role she had held since 2018. Having worked as a nurse for years, she was ordained a priest in 2002 and served in various London churches before becoming a canon of Salisbury Cathedral in 2015. Born in Woking, she has two children with Eamonn Mullally, her husband since 1987. She was made a Dame in 2005 for her contributions to nursing and midwifery. Upon her appointment as Archbishop last year, she said: “Some will be asking what it means for a woman to lead the Church of England and to take on the Archbishop of Canterbury’s global role in the Anglican Communion. “I intend to be a shepherd who enables everyone’s ministry and vocation to flourish, whatever the tradition.”

Dame Sarah Mullally during the Confirmation of Election ceremony. Picture: Alamy