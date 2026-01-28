Who is Sarah Mullally? First female Archbishop of Canterbury appointed
Former nurse, who was made a Dame in 2005, has officially taken her role at a ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral
The Church of England has sworn in Sarah Mullally as its first female Archbishop of Canterbury at a historic ceremony on Wednesday.
Listen to this article
Dame Sarah said she hopes to lead with "calmness, consistency and compassion,” upon being confirmed in post at a service at St Paul’s Cathedral.
The ceremony follows the announcement in October that she was set to become the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.
Her appointment follows Justin Welby’s resignation over a safeguarding scandal.
Dame Sarah said: “It is an extraordinary and humbling privilege to have been called to be the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.
“In this country and around the world, Anglican churches bring healing and hope to their communities.
“With God’s help, I will seek to guide Christ’s flock with calmness, consistency and compassion.”
But who is Dame Sarah, the first female Archbishop of Canterbury?
Read also: The new Archbishop of Canterbury has the most essential ability: listening
Who is Dame Sarah Mullally, the first female Archbishop of Canterbury?
Dame Sarah, 63, has become the first female Archbishop of Canterbury after having already been the first Bishop of London - a role she had held since 2018.
Having worked as a nurse for years, she was ordained a priest in 2002 and served in various London churches before becoming a canon of Salisbury Cathedral in 2015.
Born in Woking, she has two children with Eamonn Mullally, her husband since 1987.
She was made a Dame in 2005 for her contributions to nursing and midwifery.
Upon her appointment as Archbishop last year, she said: “Some will be asking what it means for a woman to lead the Church of England and to take on the Archbishop of Canterbury’s global role in the Anglican Communion.
“I intend to be a shepherd who enables everyone’s ministry and vocation to flourish, whatever the tradition.”
The ceremony on Wednesday saw her legally take over the position, although she is still set to be enthroned in March, after she has paid homage to the King. Charles III had congratulated her upon the appointment, as had Sir Keir Starmer.
Dame Sarah will also appear at General Synod – the Church’s parliament – in February in London, where she will give her presidential address.
Safeguarding is still a big issue for the Church of England, with safeguarding failures in the handling of the notorious case of prolific abuser and Christian camp leader John Smyth leading to Mr Welby’s departure.
Dame Sarah has been described by the Church’s lead bishop for safeguarding, Joanne Grenfell, as having “full commitment to safeguarding – strengthening systems and processes, and improving the culture across a large, complex organisation”.
Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell had been leading the Church of England in the interim between Mr Welby's resignation and Dame Sarah's official start, and he has now stepped back.