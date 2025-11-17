Who is Ghislaine Maxwell's 'secret' husband Scott Borgerson?
Jailed socialite was married at the point of her conviction, she told US courts
Ghislaine Maxwell is enjoying a luxurious prison life that includes unlimited toilet roll, custom-made meals, and access to a puppy, according to reports.
The convicted sex trafficker says she is "much, much happier" since moving to a minimum-security prison in Texas, according to emails leaked over the weekend.
British former socialite Maxwell, 63, is serving a 20-year sentence in the US for servicing convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein with young women and girls as young as 14.
She was convicted of five charges in 2021, and her trial brought up something surprising: that she is (or at least was, then) married.
Who is Ghislaine Maxwell married to?
During pre-trial hearing, Maxwell gave her status as “married” but did not say who to. She added that she had tried to divorce her husband to spare him being dragged into proceedings, but it appears that in 2021, at least, she was still legally bound to him.
It was widely reported at the time that her spouse was Scott Borgerson, a man 15 years her junior, and that they had got married in 2016.
Who is Scott Borgerson?
Scott Gerald Borgerson, thought to be aged 48, is a former US Coast Guard officer and is a self-described "entrepreneur and climate realist” from Boston, Massachusetts.
He founded a company called CargoMetrics which analyses maritime trade and shipping companies, although he stepped down in 2020 as the Maxwell search intensified.
From a wealthy background, he grew up attending a Presbyterian church and considered becoming a priest before joining the military and later taught at the Coast Guard Academy.
After this, he took a role on the US Council on Foreign Relations and developed further interest in ocean preservation.
Borgerson is “very connected” to the Trump administration, the Independent reported in 2021.
How did Maxwell and Borgerson meet?
In the early 2010s, not long after Epstein did time for his initial conviction, Maxwell made a public shift in her life to become an oceanic conservationist.
She founded what was called the TerraMar Project, which the New York Times describes as: “An opaque organisation that had no offices and gave no grants to other organisations.”
“Its biggest accomplishment was helping Maxwell maintain social capital,” the report adds.
Indeed, the social capital included being introduced to Borgerson and the pair met when she spoke at a conference in Reykjavik in 2013.
At the time, Borgerson was married to his wife Rebecca, the pair having wed in 2001 and had two children together. However, they filed for divorce in 2014, citing irreconcilable differences.
The Independent states that Rebecca caught him spending time with Maxwell in Miami and exposed their affair, when he told her he was flying to London.
Shortly after, she is said to have moved into his house in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, and Borgerson was soon seen with a new look: Sports clothes, short hair, beard and glasses replacing his clean shaven appearance and large suits of old.
Borgerson and Maxwell were seen together in the area, sometimes running, or walking a dog, while Maxwell is also said to have often given his children a lift to school.
“I have never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Ghislaine,” Borgerson is quoted as saying at the point of her indictment.
“The Ghislaine I know is a wonderful and loving person. I believe Ghislaine had nothing to do with Epstein’s crimes.”
Are the couple still together?
It seems not. The Independent reported in 2021 that he had been seen with a new girlfriend, Kris McGinn, a 49-year-old journalist.
By 2019, Maxwell had bought a house one hour from Manchester-by-the-Sea, in Bedford, New Hampshire, and it was there she was arrested in 2020.
That said, the reports have mostly been hearsay and Maxwell has not confirmed the relationship with Borgerson. It is possible she was married to somebody else.
What is Scott Borgerson doing now?
“Scott is the co-founder and CEO of H2X, a clean energy company,” his LinkedIn profile states.
He goes by “Scott GB,” on the site and does not mention his association with Maxwell, but the profile says he went onto work at an organisation he founded called Independence Hydrogen from 2021 to 2024.