Who is Ghislaine Maxwell married to? During pre-trial hearing, Maxwell gave her status as “married” but did not say who to. She added that she had tried to divorce her husband to spare him being dragged into proceedings, but it appears that in 2021, at least, she was still legally bound to him. It was widely reported at the time that her spouse was Scott Borgerson, a man 15 years her junior, and that they had got married in 2016.

Who is Scott Borgerson? Scott Gerald Borgerson, thought to be aged 48, is a former US Coast Guard officer and is a self-described "entrepreneur and climate realist” from Boston, Massachusetts. He founded a company called CargoMetrics which analyses maritime trade and shipping companies, although he stepped down in 2020 as the Maxwell search intensified. From a wealthy background, he grew up attending a Presbyterian church and considered becoming a priest before joining the military and later taught at the Coast Guard Academy. After this, he took a role on the US Council on Foreign Relations and developed further interest in ocean preservation. Borgerson is “very connected” to the Trump administration, the Independent reported in 2021.

How did Maxwell and Borgerson meet? In the early 2010s, not long after Epstein did time for his initial conviction, Maxwell made a public shift in her life to become an oceanic conservationist. She founded what was called the TerraMar Project, which the New York Times describes as: “An opaque organisation that had no offices and gave no grants to other organisations.” “Its biggest accomplishment was helping Maxwell maintain social capital,” the report adds. Indeed, the social capital included being introduced to Borgerson and the pair met when she spoke at a conference in Reykjavik in 2013. At the time, Borgerson was married to his wife Rebecca, the pair having wed in 2001 and had two children together. However, they filed for divorce in 2014, citing irreconcilable differences. The Independent states that Rebecca caught him spending time with Maxwell in Miami and exposed their affair, when he told her he was flying to London. Shortly after, she is said to have moved into his house in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, and Borgerson was soon seen with a new look: Sports clothes, short hair, beard and glasses replacing his clean shaven appearance and large suits of old. Borgerson and Maxwell were seen together in the area, sometimes running, or walking a dog, while Maxwell is also said to have often given his children a lift to school. “I have never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Ghislaine,” Borgerson is quoted as saying at the point of her indictment. “The Ghislaine I know is a wonderful and loving person. I believe Ghislaine had nothing to do with Epstein’s crimes.”