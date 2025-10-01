Sir Keir Starmer is well known for making reference to his father in his speeches, but at the Labour Party Conference, he used his keynote speech to note his late brother.

Before the audience in Liverpool, the prime minister spoke about Nick Starmer, his younger sibling, who died at the age of 60 on Boxing Day, 2024.

He spoke about how he had been the first of his households go to university, and how this can be out of reach for many working class families, and paid tribute to his sister, a care worker.

“I know I could never do it in the way that she does,” he said.

“And then I think about my brother. He was failed. He had difficulties learning. He was badly failed by the education system.

“He was put to one side, barely even seen.”

He added: “What I want is a Britain where people are treated with the dignity that they deserve for making different choices.

“Choices our country needs, we should value. Choices that deserve our respect. And so, conference, while you will never hear me denigrate the aspiration to go to university.”

He went on to reveal an ambition for two-thirds of students to go to university or receive gold standard apprenticeships.

But who was Nick Starmer?