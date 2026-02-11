Profile of the prime minister as Labour members hoping for an upturn in polling

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer is hanging on to No 10 as he faces his biggest test yet as prime minister with Labour members calling for his resignation.

Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: Alamy

Starmer is named after Labour founder Keir Hardie. Picture: Alamy

Will Starmer move left? Sir Keir’s connections to the party run deep. He was named after Keir Hardie, the founder of the party and its first Parliamentary leader from 1906 to 1908. Mr Hardie was key in installing the left-wing ideals that became intrinsic to Labour; campaigning for women’s votes, self-rule for India, and opposition to the First World War. However, more than 100 years later, his namesake has been criticised for dragging the party in a right-wing direction. It has been thought, therefore, that the promotion of a working class image might be the first step in a rebrand to make him appeal to the kind of voter once attracted to Mr Hardie’s ideals. But while it is true that Sir Keir has introduced policies further right than typical for Labour, such as not abolishing the two-child benefit cap, building ties with Donald Trump, and kicking harder left members out of the party, he has also introduced a number of left wing ones. Since July 2024, Labour has strengthened workers rights, sought to nationalise railways and introduced tax on private schools. Some have not materialised though as the government has u-turned on its planned inheritance tax for farmers and scrapped a £28bn green investment. Sir Keir himself has said: “I don’t have any ideology at all. There’s no such thing as Starmerism and there never will be. I will make decisions one after the other.” YouGov’s data has shown that he adopts a range of positions; with the majority of his decisions still showing a left wing lean, but with an increasing number of centrist or right stances. Blair government veteran David Blunkett has advised Labour MPs from trying to capitalise on the situation to suit their own ambitions for the party’s common good. He told LBC’s Andrew Marr: "Having signed up publicly to supporting the Prime Minister and having reiterated that very clearly yesterday afternoon and following the extraordinary meeting last night, I think there's only one message, which is: If you have ambition, put it on the back burner, just for the moment, please, because there's more at stake here and if no one's prepared to put their head on the block, then other people shouldn't shoot."

A bolder Starmer? While Sir Keir might be staying put and not be changing his policies, his speech on Monday suggests that a bolder leader might be seen in the months to come. Environment secretary Ed Miliband has added that a “slightly different Keir” has been on show. “It was the Keir that I know in private, that sometimes we haven't seen in public settings,” he told LBC’s Nick Ferrari. "It was a Keir who was absolutely passionate, absolutely clear about why he was there, [and] what the purpose of the Government was.” Aggie Chambre, LBC’s political correspondent, said that Labour colleagues greeted the speech with applause. "People inside were telling me [the Prime Minister's speech] was genuinely pretty stirring, emotional,” she said. "A Labour MP told me it was the best speech he has ever made."

Sir Keir has been in No 10 since July 2024. Picture: Alamy