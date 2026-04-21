Former top civil servant gives damning evidence to a panel of MPs, describing No10's ‘dismissive’ approach to vetting the former US ambassador Peter Mandelson

By William Mata

Sir Olly Robbins has given damning evidence around government processes, as the former civil servant comes under fire for his handling of Peter Mandelson's appointment.

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Sir Olly Robbins has been giving evidence this week. Picture: Alamy

Who is Sir Olly Robbins? Sir Oliver Robbins, who has always professionally gone by his nickname Olly, is a former top ranking British civil servant - who most recently served as permanent under-secretary at the Foreign Office from 2025 until last week when he left the position amid the Peter Mandelson scandal. The 51-year-old, who has three children with his wife of 20 years Sherry Birkbeck, had risen to this position over a long career in the civil service which had also seen him hold roles such as: Head of corporate finance at HM Treasury: 2003-2006,

Director of intelligence, security and resilience to the Cabinet Office: Late 2010s,

Deputy national security advisor: 2010-2014,

Director-general (civil service) at the Cabinet Office: 2014,

Second Permanent Secretary of the Home Office: 2015,

Permanent Secretary for the Department for Exiting the European Union: 2016-2017,

Chief Negotiator for Exiting the European Union: 2017-2019 While not party political, Sir Olly has played senior roles in governments behind the scenes for decades and was knighted in 2019 for his public service, having been made a CBE in 2015.

Sir Olly has been a senior civil servant for years. Picture: Alamy