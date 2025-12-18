Labour's 'sharpest mind' Torsten Bell joined Rachel Reeves for all pre Budget meetings

By William Mata

Rachel Reeves is not going anywhere, or so we were told after the Autumn Budget, but reports have said that it is a junior Labour minister who is now pulling the strings.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Torsten Bell, the pensions secretary, is said to have accompanied the chancellor to every key meeting before the financial statement with the Office for Budget Responsibility. While there is nothing unusual in a chancellor consulting with a trusted team, it is less common for such a close counsel to be an MP of only 18 months who is not a household name. However, those in the know have said that Mr Bell has been well-regarded behind the scenes at Labour for a long time and his inclusion in the top circles comes as no surprise.

Torsten Bell (second from right) was often seen with Rachel Reeves's top team. Picture: Alamy

“It’s clear that high-taxers like Torsten Bell are calling the shots in the Treasury,” shadow chancellor Mel Stride told the Telegraph this week. “Rachel Reeves delivered a Benefits Budget paid for by raising taxes on working people. “It should come as no surprise that behind the scenes it was being substantially written by someone who has spent his career campaigning for higher taxes and higher welfare spending.” While Mr Bell would disagree with the Conservative’s phrasing, it is true that the Autumn Budget saw income tax rises, which will affect 1.7 million. Ms Reeves also froze thresholds, meaning people will be paying the tax for the first time or shifted into higher bands. “The Chancellor led a Budget that delivered on the people’s priorities – cutting waiting lists, cutting debt and borrowing, and cutting the cost of living,” the Treasury told the Telegraph, appearing to play down the singular role of Mr Bell. “She attended and led all meetings that the political team had with the OBR in the run-up to the Budget.” Sir Keir Starmer has said on multiple occasions that Ms Reeves is “going nowhere,” but behind the scenes the chancellor’s team is reportedly under further influence from a rising star. But who is Torsten Bell, the “smart” and “hard working” Labour stalwart, who could be due a breakthrough in 2026?

Torsten Bell's brother Olaf is a high flyer in the civil service. Picture: Alamy

Who is Torsten Bell? Torsten Bell has been MP for Swansea West since July 2024, succeeding his fellow Labour member Geraint Davies. While now living much of the time in Wales, he was born in Greenwich, brought up in Kent, is of Scottish-Swedish descent and has a twin brother called Olaf. The 43-year-old has two children. Prior to his entry into the political frontline, Mr Bell was director of the left-wing think tank, the Resolution Foundation - a role which Mr Stride said had led him to come to the treasury office armed with pro-taxation policies. He spent some of the 2000s working within the Treasury and was promoted to work under Gordon Brown and Alistair Darling, before being made Ed Miliband’s head of policy from 2010 to 2015, the year of his general election defeat.

Bell could be set for a big 2025. Picture: Alamy