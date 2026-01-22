US president names Viktor Orban and presidents of Argentina and Pakistan on Board of Peace at Davos.

By William Mata

Donald Trump has announced his 19-member Board of Peace before the World Economic Forum and hailed a “richer, safer and much more peaceful," world than last year.

The US president will be chairman of the peace council, which will initially focus on ending the conflict in Gaza before moving on to other wars. Right-wing leaders, including Argentina's president Javier Milei and Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban, joined Mr Trump on stage at Davos as part of the ensemble, which consists of 18 men and one woman. "Today the world is richer, safer and much more peaceful than it was just a year ago," Mr Trump said. Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper has said that the UK will not take part due to concerns of the involvement of Vladimir Putin, "being part of something which is talking about peace". The Russian president was not in Davos for the announcement on Thursday, and it has not yet been confirmed if he will take up the invitation to join the Board of Peace. But while there will not be any current members of the British government, the White House previously confirmed that Tony Blair will serve while another to take up the invitation is Israli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The former British prime minister is an executive member of the peace board alongside Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and they did not appear for the photo opportunity. Critics have warned that the organisation, which has a £1 billion fee for permanent membership, appears to be an attempt to supplant the UN. Who is on Trump's Board of Peace

The White House has said that 35 world leaders have so far committed to joining the Board of Peace out of the 50 invitations sent. Nineteen of these nations were in Davos for the presentation. These are all the past and present leaders or heads of state to have joined Mr Trump on stage at Davos: Paraguay's president Santiago Pena

President since 2023, the former economist is a conservative who has opposed progressive reforms such as abortion and same-sex marriage. Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

The former businessman took control after the controversy that saw Imran Khan removed in 2024, Mr Sharif has presided over economic reforms and climate focus. Kosovo's president Vjosa Osmani

Ms Osmani was the one female leader to be on stage for the presentation in Davos. She has been president since 2021, running on an agenda of anti-corruption and better relations with Serbia. Argentina's president Javier Milei

The right-wing conservative is an ally of Mr Trump and also a friend of Elon Musk. Armenia's prime minister Nikol Pashinyan

In power since 2018, the former media baron served seven years in prison for his role in mass disorder up to 2011. Bulgaria's prime minister Rosen Zhelyazkov

Prime minister since last January, Mr Zhelyazkov tendered his resignation last month after massive protests met his unpopular budget - although he remains in post for now. Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev

The president has been in power since 2003 and is the son of a former president, while his wife Mehriban Aliyeva is the vice president of Azerbaijan. Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban

PM since 2010, Mr Orban is a far-right populist and has stood against the European Union, driving his own brand of so-called Christian nationalism. Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, prime minister of Mongolia

An ally of Russia, Mr Zandanshatar has been prime minister since June, despite a vote later being ruled as unconstitutional. His Mongolian People's Party has communist roots. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Mr Mirziyoyev has ruled since 2016 and was known for ordering the removal of the semi-autonomous Karakalpakstan's right to secession in 2022, leading to a brutal suppression and an ultimate U-turn. Prabowo Subianto, president of Indonesia

The oldest first-term president in Indonesian history, 74, is a retired military officer and held an armed forces-style retreat for his cabinet. He has boosted his army but said he only sees "a thousand friends" and also tightened his country's economy. US President Donald Trump

The US president is chairman of the board. He held up signed documents that indicate the start of the Board of Peace. Who else is on the Board of Peace? Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The Israeli was not in Davos but will be on the board. Russian president Vladimir Putin

Mr Putin has not been confirmed, but is known to have been invited - something which has put the UK off from taking part. Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko

The first and only president of Belarus since 1994, Mr Lukashenko is a close ally of Mr Putin. Saudi Arabian foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud

The prince will serve on the board, representing Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA had concluded, "with a medium to high degree of certainty”, was complicit in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Foreign minister of Turkey, Hakan Fidan Also in Davos, Mr Fidan is representing his president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has carried out an increasingly authoritarian regime in Turkey.

