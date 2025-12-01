Labour MP has been sentenced to prison in Bangladesh

Labour's Tulip Siddiq has been accused of corruption. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced by a court in Bangladesh to two years in prison for corruption involving a government land project.

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is Ms Siddiq's aunt. Picture: Alamy

Who is Tulip Siddiq? Tulip Siddiq is the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate, a role she has had since winning the seat in the 2015 election. The 43-year-old is of Bangladeshi heritage and attended a school in the capital Dhaka for part of her education. Her maternal grandfather is Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the second prime minister of Bangladesh and its first president, while her aunt Sheikh Hasina was PM from 1996 to 2001 and again from 2009 until last year. Ms Siddiq is Islamic and has two children with Christian Percy, her husband since 2013. While she has denied wrongdoing and been backed by her party, she resigned from her ministerial job in the Treasury earlier this year following an investigation by the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser into her links to Ms Hasina’s regime, which was overthrown last year.

Tulip Siddiq has now stood down from the Cabinet office. Picture: Alamy

What has Tulip Siddiq been accused of? The Associated Press reports Rabiul Alam, the judge of Dhaka’s Special Judge’s Court, said Ms Hasina misused her power as prime minister and that Ms Siddiq was guilty of corruptly influencing her aunt in helping her mother get a piece of land in a government project. Ms Hasina, Ms Siddiq, and her mother Sheikh Rehana, was given five, two and seven years in prison respectively, although the three women are out of the country and were tried in absentia.

What will happen now? The UK does not have an extradition treaty in place with Bangladesh and it seems that the MP will not serve the sentence, and will likely continue in her role. The Labour Party has said it does not recognise the corruption judgment against her because she has been denied the opportunity to a fair legal process in the case. Ms Siddiq’s lawyers have called the charges baseless and politically motivated. She previously told The Guardian the charges against her were “completely absurd” and asserted she was “collateral damage” in the longstanding feud between her aunt and Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus. She came under scrutiny over her use of properties in London linked to her aunt’s allies. Although Sir Laurie Magnus concluded that Ms Siddiq had not breached the Ministerial Code, he advised Sir Keir Starmer to reconsider her responsibilities. Ms Siddiq chose to resign, saying she had become “a distraction” from the Government’s agenda.

Ms Siddiq has denied all the allegations. Picture: Alamy