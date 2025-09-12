All we know about Tyler Robinson: Son of law enforcer, 22, arrested after shooting of Charlie Kirk
Suspect turned in after Turning Point co-founder assassinated while speaking to students on Wednesday
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assassinating Donald Trump-ally Charlie Kirk at a rally in Utah.
Tyler Robinson was turned over by his own family to authorities on Friday, around 250 miles southwest of the campus where the right-wing influencer was killed as he addressed 3,000 students.
Kirk, a married father-of-two, promoted Christian conservatism and gun rights, and was speaking about mass shootings seconds before he was shot.
He was speaking on his American Comeback Tour in Orem, Utah, when he was shot in the neck on Wednesday and later pronounced dead, sparking a manhunt for the shooter.
Robinson was cuffed near Zion National Park after being turned over by his family and has since entered Utah County Jail.
Here is all we know about Tyler Robinson.
Who is Tyler Robinson?
Robinson, born in 2003, is from Utah and is the son of a 27-year veteran law enforcement officer with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
He has two younger brothers, according to reports.
It is thought his father was the one who turned him over to authorities, something that Utah governor Spencer Cox said was “the right thing to do”.
Mr Cox cited family members in stating that Robinson “had become more political in recent years”.
Robinson’s roommate told authorities that the suspect had made a comment on the instant messaging service Discord, mentioning he needed to retrieve a rifle from a drop point.
The FBI found Inscriptions engraved on bullet casings read: "Hey fascist! Catch!", "if you read this you are gay! LMAO," and "Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao”.
Robinson lived in a $600,000 six-bedroom home in Washington, Utah, according to the Mail, and is said to have enjoyed shooting guns in his childhood.
He was also photographed on family holidays with his mother, and dressing up as Donald Trump for Halloween in 2017.
Mr Cox said: "It is an attack on all of us. It is an attack on the American experiment. It is an attack on our ideals. This cuts to the very foundation of who we are, of who we have been and, and who we could be in better times.”