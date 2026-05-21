Model and former wife of Donald Trump Jr, and now girlfriend of Tiger Woods, shares breast cancer diagnosis

Vanessa Trump has revealed she has breast cancer. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Vanessa Trump has received support from her former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump after she revealed she has started treatment for breast cancer.

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The 48-year-old revealed her diagnosis on Tuesday and said a doctor had performed a procedure on her earlier in the week. Her post on Instagram has been liked more than 44,000 times and received a comment from Ivanka Trump, the first daughter of US president Donald Trump, who wrote: "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama." Kai Trump, the daughter of Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr, added: "Love you! Strongest person ever." Ms Trump thanked everyone for their support and asked for privacy while she focuses on her health and recovery. This is what you need to know about Vanessa Trump.

Vanessa Trump, aged 26, in 2003. Picture: Getty

Who is Vanessa Trump? Age: 48,

Relationship: Currently girlfriend of Tiger Woods,

Former marriages: Donald Trump Jr (2005-2018),

Children: Five, including Kai Trump - a golfer and social media personality,

Political views: Republican Party supporter,

Relationship to Donald Trump: Former daughter-in-law, now friend and associate. Vanessa once appeared on The Apprentice US when the now-President was the host.

With her future husband, Donald Trump Jr, in 2003. Picture: Alamy

Early life Born and raised in New York, Vanessa Trump has been a model since her teens. Ms Trump was originally known by her biological father's name Pergolizzi, although she modelled initially under her mother's name Haydon. Her mother ran the agency Kay Models which provided Vanessa with a stepping stone to Wilhelmina Models, which led to her 1990s breakthrough. At the age of 21, she started dating Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, a Saudi Prince, although they separated when his father Bandar was accused of having ties to Al Qaeda. In addition to her modelling work, she opened a New York nightclub and briefly ran her own handbag line, while she has also had small parts in films and TV shows.

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr divorced in 2018. Picture: Getty

Marriage to Donald Trump Jr, children, and divorce Not long after her split from Mr Al Saud, she began dating Donald Trump Jr, the oldest of the five children of the US president, and they were frequently snapped together in the New York scene. Having got together in 2003, the pair were engaged a year later, with Don Jr reportedly proposing with a ring worth £50,000, which he received for free. They married in 2005 and have had five children: Kai (born 2007), Donny (born 2008), Tristan (born 2011), Spencer (born 2012) Chloe (born 2013) However, in 2018, it was reported that the pair had filed for divorce and they released a joint statement saying that they had "tremendous respect for each other". The divorce wasn't reported until 2019 when it was finalised. Since then, the pair have co-parented their five children and remain on good terms, with Ms Trump attending the presidential inauguration in 2025. Kai, 19, has become a name in her own right, as a golf player, and as a political influencer - having spoken as a fully fledged Republican in support of her grandad's 2024 election campaign. Donald Jr has since dated Kimberly Guilfoyle and he is now engaged to Bettina Anderson.

Tiger Woods with Vanessa Trump. Picture: Getty

Relationship with Tiger Woods and cancer diagnosis The golfer Tiger Woods confirmed last year that he is in a relationship with Ms Trump, stating on social media: "We look forward to our journey through life together. "At this time, we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts.” The relationship was welcomed by the president, who said: “He told me about it, and I said Tiger, that’s good, that’s good. I’m very happy for both. I just—let them both be happy.” Kai Trump is said to attend the same school as Woods's children Charlie and Sam.

Vanessa and Kai Trump on the golf course. Picture: Alamy