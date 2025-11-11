Irish presenter could become breakout star of the Jungle and the "Roy Keane of social media"

Vogue Williams is set to fly out to the jungle this week. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Vogue Williams has been tipped to be a breakout star of the next series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, with the broadcaster being tipped to become the “Roy Keane of reality TV”.

Whether the 40-year-old will emulate her Irish countryman's gift of a wry put-down will be seen when she enters the jungle for the ITV show next week.

Williams, 40, is from Dublin but becoming a big name in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Williams, from Dublin, was a late addition to the line-up for 2025, which will be the 25th series of the show - which puts famous faces through a tropical hell in the name of entertainment. Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson has also been added to the list of castaways, which also includes Aitch, Alex Scott, Ruby Wax, and Lisa Riley. ITV has also confirmed that a second series I’m a Celebrity All Stars will be broadcast in 2026, featuring a raft of big names who have competed in years gone by. Last year’s regular series was won by the musician Danny Jones, of the band McFly.

Williams has been spotted in the gym this week as she prepares to fly to the Australian outback. Here is what you need to know about her. Why is Vogue Williams famous? The Irish star got her break in 2010 when she appeared in Fade Street, a scripted reality TV series that followed her and three other cosmopolitan women in Dublin. Following this, she appeared on the Australian version of Strictly Come Dancing and then an Irish celebrity dance competition alongside Brian McFadden, the former Westlife singer who she was married to from 2012 to 2017. On the back of these appearances, she joined the celebrity circuit and was on a survival series with Bear Grylls as well as game shows, before becoming a presenter on Heart radio from 2020. As a presenter, she has also hosted Send Nudes: Body SOS and The Big Deal. Williams also presents the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me alongside Joanne McNally. The Irish Independent said of her: “[She is] a woman who sits at the top of the Irish entertainment food chain… Williams is to reality telly, what Roy Keane is to football. A master of the game.”

Vogue Williams has presented on Heart radio since 2020. Picture: Alamy

Who is Vogue Williams married to? Williams is married to reality television star Spencer Matthews, wedding in 2018, and going on to have three children, born in: 2018, 2020 and 2022. She regularly documents her life and times on social media, sharing pictures of Matthews as well as her children.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have been married since 2018. Picture: Alamy

When is I’m a Celebrity on? ITV has said the series will run from November 16 to December 7, with 22 episodes set to decide a winner. Episodes will air from 9pm and the public will play a part in voting for which celebrities stay in the jungle, and which return home. A public vote can also decide which big names face the most gruelling of the challenges.

I'm a Celebrity is back for 2025. Picture: Alamy

Who else is on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The full list of celebs, as confirmed by ITV, is: Aitch - Rapper

Alex Scott - Former England footballer & television presenter

Angryginge - Social media personality

Eddie Kadi - Comedian & BBC Radio 1Xtra presenter

Jack Osbourne - Media personality

Kelly Brook - Model, actress & television presenter

Lisa Riley - Emmerdale actress

Martin Kemp - Spandau Ballet bassist & actor

Ruby Wax - Actress, comedian & television presenter

Shona McGarty - Actress

Tom Read Wilson - Reality TV performer

Vogue Williams - Presenter

Danny Jones won the series in 2024. Picture: Alamy