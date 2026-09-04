It comes as the Kremlin said that the possibility of a Ukraine peace settlement remained, but that there was no concrete basis for it right now

Russian President Vladimir Putin smiles during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, on September 3, 2026. Picture: Contributor/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

One of the World Health Organization's main warehouses storing humanitarian medical supplies in Ukraine was struck during an air attack overnight in the region surrounding Kyiv.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"Access to the site remains restricted due to heavy smoke and safety concerns, while assessments of possible damage and stock losses are ongoing. No WHO personnel were affected," WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said. The attack follows a strike in August on a WHO humanitarian warehouse in the southern city of Dnipro, resulting in the loss of half of the medical supplies and equipment intended to support an estimated 225,000 people living in front-line and hard-to-reach areas, according to the WHO. Another warehouse used by the WHO near Kyiv was damaged during a large-scale wave of attacks on the capital and surrounding region in July, Lindmeier said. Read more: Putin says Russia is 'open to peace deal' but doubles down on Ukraine 'state terrorism' claim Read more: Ukraine offers Brits 'wartime lessons' on protecting infrastructure and civilians from Russia

"The attacks are part of a broader pattern affecting humanitarian operations across the country. In 2026, at least 20 attacks have affected warehouses storing humanitarian supplies, including 15 attacks on warehouses holding health-related humanitarian supplies," Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva. Alternative storage arrangements have already been identified following the latest incidents, the WHO said. It comes as the Kremlin said that the possibility of a Ukraine peace settlement remained, but that there was no concrete basis for it right now, declining to confirm if US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were due to visit Moscow in the coming days. Asked to comment on reports that the envoys were expected to visit Russia and Ukraine over the weekend for peace negotiations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any contacts would be announced when they take place.