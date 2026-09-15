Andy Burnham has confirmed that his father, Kenneth Roy Burnham, has died after suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

The prime minister shared that his dad, who was known as Roy, passed on Monday after suffering from ill health for a long period of time.

Mr Burnham has not paid formal tribute to his father nor released a statement, but has previously spoken about how Alzheimer's has affected him.

Alzheimer's is the most common cause of dementia in the UK, an incurable brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills.

“That’s a sadness because he would be (proud),” Mr Burnham said in July, after revealing that his father was unable to understand that he had become Prime Minister.

In a major speech about reform of social care, Mr Burnham then promised to help “my dad and the millions like him” faced with the unfairness of the current system.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, and Green leader Zack Polanski all paid respects.

"From our conversations, he sounded like a wonderful man," Mr Davey said.

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