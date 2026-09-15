Who was Roy Burnham? Andy Burnham mourns death of father
Prime Minister confirms his dad had died from Alzheimer's and cancels attendance at business event
Andy Burnham has confirmed that his father, Kenneth Roy Burnham, has died after suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
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The prime minister shared that his dad, who was known as Roy, passed on Monday after suffering from ill health for a long period of time.
Mr Burnham has not paid formal tribute to his father nor released a statement, but has previously spoken about how Alzheimer's has affected him.
Alzheimer's is the most common cause of dementia in the UK, an incurable brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills.
“That’s a sadness because he would be (proud),” Mr Burnham said in July, after revealing that his father was unable to understand that he had become Prime Minister.
In a major speech about reform of social care, Mr Burnham then promised to help “my dad and the millions like him” faced with the unfairness of the current system.
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, and Green leader Zack Polanski all paid respects.
"From our conversations, he sounded like a wonderful man," Mr Davey said.
Read also: Who is Andy Burnham's wife Marie-France van Heel?
Who was Roy Burnham?
Born in 1941, Kenneth Roy Burnham was a telephone engineer for BT in Liverpool and had Scottish-Irish ancestry.
He did not go to university and was a Labour voter but was not heavily involved in politics.
Roy was a Protestant but married Eileen Mary Murray, a Catholic, in 1965, and their sons John, Andy, and Nick were all raised within the Catholic tradition - although the Prime Minister has said he is not especially religious.
Andy Burnham has previously said his father raised the family alongside Eileen with "laughter, love and support" in Culcheth, Cheshire.
Roy said of Andy in 2010: “He is tougher than people think he is. People tend to think he is just a nice guy, but underneath he is tough.
“If things are happening that he does not agree with, he will take action. He is definitely not a pushover … He thrives on pressure, really.”
Roy died from complications of Alzheimer's Disease on Monday, September 14, aged 85, and leaves behind his three sons and wife Eileen.
Andy Burnham said the family was all together one night before he became Prime Minister. “We were at his care home. My two brothers were there, my mum was there. So, all five of us together, which was a nice thing.”
How much time is Andy Burnham taking off to mourn father?
Andy Burnham cancelled all official engagements on Monday and Tuesday (September 14 and 15).
He cancelled a meeting of business leaders in Downing Street on Monday and will not give his planned speech at a Trade Union Congress event in Brighton.
Mr Burnham is expected to return for Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.