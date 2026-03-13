Who were the 17 victims of the Dunblane massacre?
Sixteen children and their teacher were killed in the Dunblane atrocity 30 years ago.
Teacher Gwen Mayor, 45
Last year she was honoured with the Elizabeth Emblem, which was introduced in 2024 for public servants who died in the line of duty.
Speaking last year, her husband, Rodney Mayor, said: “You would have to have known Gwen to know that she would have done whatever trying to protect the children in her care.
“She paid the ultimate price for that commitment. Finally, we now feel that she has been honoured for what happened that day.”
Victoria Clydesdale, five
Victoria's mother Lynne had wanted her to stay at home the day the shooting happened because she had a rash. But the little girl was determined to go because it was gym day.
Her mother Lynne Clydesdale, said: “What am I going to do without her? She said six bye-byes to me as she went down the path to go to school – now I’ll never see her again.”
Emily Morton, five
Her mother Kathryn was on duty at Stirling Royal Infirmary as a cytologist when news of the massacre broke. Her husband Leslie rushed to the hospital and together they went to the school.
Sophie North, five
Sophie was an only child, whose mother Barbara died of cancer at the age of 31 in 1993. Her father Mick has gone on to become a prominent anti-gun campaigner.
Paying tribute to his daughter in March 1996 he described his daughter as “the most precious gift I ever had” and “such a very special little girl”.
Emma Crozier, five
Described by neighbours as “lively, charming and bright”. Her father John and siblings Jack and Ellie went on to campaign for greater gun controls.
Joanna Ross, five
Joanna was a close friend of Emma Crozier. A joint funeral service was held for them, where they were remembered as “wee angels”.
Melissa Currie, five
Melissa's family lived in a bungalow close to the school.
Charlotte Dunn, five
Her family moved to Dunblane only a few months before the massacre.
Teachers at her previous school, Cradley Church of England primary school in the West Midlands, described her as a lovely, bright, bubbly girl who was full of promise.
She and schoolfriend Melissa Currie had a joint funeral service in Dunblane Cathedral.
Kevin Hasell, five
Kevin's elder sister also attended the school. He was described by neighbours as “a loveable wee thing, a typical boy”.
Ross Irvine, five
Ross was the last of the Dunblane children to be laid to rest at a private funeral service.
David Kerr, five
David's family left his favourite cuddly toy beside his body after saying their last farewells at the hospital in Stirling.
Mhairi MacBeath, five
Mhairi's father Murray had died in October, a few months before the massacre. Mhairi’s funeral service included an extract from one of her favourite bedtime stories, which her father used to read to her.
Brett McKinnon, six
Brett lived on the same street as Joanna Ross. His funeral service included an AA Milne poem which ended: “But now I’m six, I’m as clever as clever. So I think I’ll be six now forever and ever.”
Abigail McLennan, five
Abigail was described by neighbours as “a dainty little girl” with two elder sisters
John Petrie, five
John was described as “a lovely wee boy with a cheeky face”.
Hannah Scott, five
Hannah was remembered as a happy and chirpy youngster who was a popular playmate.
Megan Turner, five
Her mother Kareen Turner said: “Every parent of every child will say theirs was special. But Megan was so, so special to us. She was so full of life – always jumping and running.
“She stood on her head more than on her feet – she was wonderful.”