Who is Wes Streeting? Labour health secretary 'to challenge Starmer'
Who is the health secretary, Wes Streeting, could he run to be prime minister, and what are his policies?
Wes Streeting is reportedly set to challenge Sir Keir Starmer, with the health secretary expected to set out a leadership bid on Thursday.
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News of the incoming announcement overshadowed the King's Speech on Wednesday morning, when Charles III set out what Labour is looking to achieve in the next term of Parliament.
Mr Streeting is tipped to make his move a week after Labour lost 1,400 council seats across the UK in the local elections, something which led to more than 80 of the party's MPs calling for the PM to resign.
One ally of Mr Streeting told The Times: “He is going to go for it. He’s going tomorrow.”
The pair had a 15-minute meeting on Wednesday morning, with cabinet office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds telling LBC that the pair had coffee.
Here is a look at who Mr Streeting is and what he will need to do in order to stand for leadership
Who is Wes Streeting?
Wes Streeting has been the health secretary since Labour's election victory in 2024 and has been MP for Ilford North since 2015.
Educated in Cambridge, he got involved with Labour on his return to East London and joined Redbridge Council upon being elected in 2014, although he left after one year when he entered Parliament.
Politically, Mr Streeting has been labelled as a Blairite, although he has said he does not like this, and he has a pro-Europe stance - having supported the Remain campaign in 2016.
Since Sir Keir was elected to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader in 2020, Mr Streeting has been promoted through the shadow ministry ranks to be the health representative in 2021 - and secretary from 2024.
He has battled against doctor strikes during his 24 months in office, voted against the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, and extended a temporary ban on puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria.
Mr Streeting came out as gay in his late teens and has been in a long-term relationship with public relations expert Joseph Dancey, to whom he has been engaged since 2013.
How could Wes Streeting challenge Sir Keir Starmer?
In order to challenge the prime minister at a party leadership contest, Mr Streeting would need to get the backing of at least 81 MPs for his name to be on the ballot.
While more than 80 have now called for Sir Keir's resignation, this does not necessarily mean they back Mr Streeting, and 100-plus Labour members have signed a letter calling for his continuation at the helm.
Mr Streeting would need to resign as health secretary in order to challenge Sir Keir - whose name would automatically be on the ballot. Party members would then cast their votes.
If Mr Streeting was then elected, he would not need to call a general election, but might choose to do so if, like Theresa May in 2017, he feels a need for a personal mandate.
Which other Labour members might challenge Sir Keir Starmer?
No Labour members have officially challenged Sir Keir, but other names in the frame have included the former deputy PM Angela Rayner, the environment secretary and former leader Ed Miliband, and Shabana Mahmood, the home secretary.