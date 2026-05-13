Who is the health secretary, Wes Streeting, could he run to be prime minister, and what are his policies?

Wes Streeting arriving for his coffee with Sir Keir Starmer at Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Wes Streeting is reportedly set to challenge Sir Keir Starmer, with the health secretary expected to set out a leadership bid on Thursday.

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Wes Streeting was all smiles in the Commons ahead of the King's Speech. Picture: Alamy

Wes Streeting has been the health secretary since Labour's election victory in 2024 and has been MP for Ilford North since 2015. Educated in Cambridge, he got involved with Labour on his return to East London and joined Redbridge Council upon being elected in 2014, although he left after one year when he entered Parliament. Politically, Mr Streeting has been labelled as a Blairite, although he has said he does not like this, and he has a pro-Europe stance - having supported the Remain campaign in 2016. Since Sir Keir was elected to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader in 2020, Mr Streeting has been promoted through the shadow ministry ranks to be the health representative in 2021 - and secretary from 2024. He has battled against doctor strikes during his 24 months in office, voted against the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, and extended a temporary ban on puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria. Mr Streeting came out as gay in his late teens and has been in a long-term relationship with public relations expert Joseph Dancey, to whom he has been engaged since 2013.

Wes Streeting factfile Name: Wesley Paul William Streeting Age: 43 Role: Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, and MP for Ilford North, Relationships: Joseph Dancey - his partner and finace since 2013, What illness did Wes Streeting have? Wes Streeting was diagnosed with kidney cancer in April 2021, discovered after a scan for kidney stones, and received an early diagnosis due to this, leading to a successful prognosis after surgery to remove the affected kidney Which university did Wes Streeting go to? He attended Cambridge university where he was elected President of Cambridge Students' Union for the 2004-05 academic year.

How could Wes Streeting challenge Sir Keir Starmer?

Sir Keir Starmer and Wes Streeting in 2023. Picture: Alamy