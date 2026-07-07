Who is Wes Streeting? Former health secretary defends NHS record
Labour's Wes Streeting has given up his own ambitions to be prime minister for the time being and has backed Andy Burnham
Labour's Wes Streeting has backed Andy Burnham to be prime minister, having quit Sir Keir Starmer's Cabinet in May, and appears to have an immediate future at forefront of British politics.
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The former health secretary guest presented a show on LBC on Tuesday, where he defended his record in office of managing the NHS.
After being told by a caller that "you act like you're on our side, but you're not," Mr Streeting sought to set the record straight.
"I don't want to see the NHS privatised, I believe in it as a public service, owned by us and there for us when we need it," he said.
Mr Streeting also recently told LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday that he fears the clock being turned back on the LGBTQ progress made in the country.
The 43-year-old, who is gay, said that rising hatred and prejudice in a range of forms in the country makes him worry.
Read also: Wes Streeting delivers his scathing take on 'outdated' military spending
Who is Wes Streeting?
Wes Streeting was health secretary after Labour's election victory in 2024 but resigned in May, stating he had lost confidence in Sir Keir Starmer as prime minister.
He has been MP for Ilford North since 2015 and, having ruled out running to be the next Labour leader, has been tipped to be a Cabinet member in a government led by potential next PM, Andy Burnham.
Educated in Cambridge, Mr Streeting got involved with Labour on his return to East London and joined Redbridge Council upon being elected in 2014, although he left after one year when he entered Parliament.
Politically, Mr Streeting has been labelled as a Blairite, although he has said he does not like this, and he has a pro-Europe stance - having supported the Remain campaign in 2016.
Since Sir Keir was elected to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader in 2020, Mr Streeting has been promoted through the shadow ministry ranks to be the health representative in 2021 - and secretary from 2024.
He has battled against doctor strikes during his 24 months in office, voted against the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, and extended a temporary ban on puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria.
Mr Streeting came out as gay in his late teens and has been in a long-term relationship with public relations expert Joseph Dancey, to whom he has been engaged since 2013.