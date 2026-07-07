Labour's Wes Streeting has backed Andy Burnham to be prime minister, having quit Sir Keir Starmer's Cabinet in May, and appears to have an immediate future at forefront of British politics.

The former health secretary guest presented a show on LBC on Tuesday, where he defended his record in office of managing the NHS.

After being told by a caller that "you act like you're on our side, but you're not," Mr Streeting sought to set the record straight.

"I don't want to see the NHS privatised, I believe in it as a public service, owned by us and there for us when we need it," he said.

Mr Streeting also recently told LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday that he fears the clock being turned back on the LGBTQ progress made in the country.

The 43-year-old, who is gay, said that rising hatred and prejudice in a range of forms in the country makes him worry.

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