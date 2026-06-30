Morocco and Paraguay slew football giants in the Netherlands and Germany, respectively, but Brazil scraped through with a nervy win over Japan in an eventful World Cup night.

They became three of the first four countries to book their place in the round of 16 after Canada beat South Africa on Sunday night.

Paraguay pulled off the biggest shock on Monday night, holding four-time champions Germany to a 1-1 draw and then beating them on penalties in Boston.

Morocco did the same against the Netherlands, securing a 1-1 draw and then winning on penalties, while Brazil came from behind to down Japan 2-1, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring a last-minute winner.

England will hope to join them on Wednesday, when they play DR Congo in Atlanta.

Read also: England beat Panama 2-0 to finish top of World Cup Group L as Scotland knocked out