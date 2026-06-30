Who is in the World Cup last 16 after Germany and Netherlands crash out, but Brazil qualify?
Which countries have won their last 32 games, and who has made the last-16 of the World Cup 2026?
Morocco and Paraguay slew football giants in the Netherlands and Germany, respectively, but Brazil scraped through with a nervy win over Japan in an eventful World Cup night.
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They became three of the first four countries to book their place in the round of 16 after Canada beat South Africa on Sunday night.
Paraguay pulled off the biggest shock on Monday night, holding four-time champions Germany to a 1-1 draw and then beating them on penalties in Boston.
Morocco did the same against the Netherlands, securing a 1-1 draw and then winning on penalties, while Brazil came from behind to down Japan 2-1, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring a last-minute winner.
England will hope to join them on Wednesday, when they play DR Congo in Atlanta.
Read also: England beat Panama 2-0 to finish top of World Cup Group L as Scotland knocked out
Who is in the World Cup last 16?
4/16⏳#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/l3lF7Kv1po— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2026
Round of 16 matches confirmed
- Canada v Morocco: July 4, Houston,
Other teams to have qualified
- Brazil will play the winner of Ivory Coast v Norway. That round-of-16 match will be on July 5 in East Rutherford,
- Paraguay will play the winner of France v Sweden. That tie will take place on July 4 in Philadelphia.
Round-of-32 matches
The other games set to be played in the round-of-32 are:
- Portugal v Croatia: July 2, Toronto,
- France v Sweden: July 3, East Rutherford,
- Spain v Austria: July 2, Inglewood,
- USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: July 1, Santa Clara,
- Belgium v Senegal: July 1, Seattle,
- Ivory Coast v Norway: June 30, Arlington,
- Mexico v Ecuador: June 30, Mexico City,
- England v DR Congo: July 1, Atlanta,
- Argentina v Cape Verde: July 1, Miami Gardens,
- Australia v Egypt: July 3, Arlington,
- Switzerland v Algeria: July 2, Vancouver,
- Colombia v Ghana: July 3, Kansas City