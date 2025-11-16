Caller Nicola tells Iain Dale that the reason for the levels of 'discontent' in the country at the moment can be attributed to our own attitude as a nation: 'accepting incompetence as the new standard'.

Caller Nicola uses the example of trying to get a doctor's appointment, saying that as a country we have just 'accepted' the laziness and 'incompetence' of the state, with little to no pushback.

Nicola goes on to ay that no one goes 'the extra mile', and therefore no one is putting in any 'effort' to maintain a society that we would be proud of in the UK.