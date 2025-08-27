Labour's Emily Thornberry and LBC callers consider why people are protesting asylum hotels now.

Despite the number of asylum hotels dropping from 400 to 200, Labour's Emily Thornberry says it's 'odd' that this summer has seen so many protests against migrant hotels.

Up to 80 councils, including those run by Labour, could be considering legal action to shut down hotels used to house asylum seekers.

It follows a landmark court decision after a council in Essex was granted an injunction to stop a local hotel housing asylum seekers.

The Bell Hotel in Epping had been at the centre of a series of protests over a number of weeks.

00:00 - Why are people protesting asylum hotels now?

02:01 - Caller Karan says the British public are 'disenfranchised'

08:04 - Caller Jane argues that Labour 'didn't make the case for migration'

14:06 - 'Another level of racism has been created', says caller Rajdev