Why are so many of our graduates leaving the UK?
| Updated: 32m ago
“If that’s not a cultural invasion that’s displacing or replacing the indigenous population, then I don’t know what is.”
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One in ten graduates plans to leave UK amid the ‘worst job market in decades’. Caller Max is one of those graduates who left to live in the UAE and he speaks very highly of it... and very lowly of the UK.
He goes on to have a pop at the 'cultural invasion' of immigration to the West... despite being a Brit who emigrated to Dubai for wealth opportunities. Ben Kentish isn't having any of it.