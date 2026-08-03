Ariana Grande has confirmed she is to take a break from public life and has pulled out of her planned London stage debut.

The 33-year-old confirmed she has dropped out of Sunday in the Park with George, which she was due to star in at the Barbican from next year, alongside Jonathan Bailey.

Grande, who released her eighth studio album, Petal, on Friday, will instead commit to seeing through the remainder of The Eternal Sunshine Tour.

It remains to be seen how much of a role she will have in promoting her next film Focker-in-Law, which comes out in November, and sees her star alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Her announcement comes amid a tumultuous time for the star, who has recently confirmed she is back together with her ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.

But there is a lot more to it, as Grande has also been under scrutiny about her perceived health issues and appearance.

Here is what we know.