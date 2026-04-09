Embattled eldest child locked in another feud with David and Victoria Beckham over copyright

What's in a name: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz last month. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly locked in another feud with his parents, this time over the trademarking of his name.

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The 27-year-old is estranged from David and Victoria Beckham, having sent a nuclear statement in February, which accused them of being controlling and of overshadowing his wedding to Nicola Peltz. “I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he wrote. “I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.” Ex-footballer David and former singer Victoria have not responded to the outburst but did share a message to mark their eldest son’s recent 27th birthday. They may now have to deal with their son in a legal situation; however, with Brooklyn wanting to gain ownership of a copyright protecting his name. But what does this mean for the Beckhams and their relationship?

David and Victoria Beckham at the opening of the new Inter Miami stadium. Picture: Alamy

Why is Brooklyn Beckham looking to ’win his name back’? A decade ago, Victoria trademarked the name Brooklyn Beckham which means that it can be turned into a commercial asset and that nobody else can use that name to sell a product. As she effectively owns the copyright, Brooklyn appears worried that his family might try and exploit his name and profit from him without him taking any of the spoils. He would also need to ask permission to use his own name for a product, although it appears unlikely the Beckhams would take action over their son. Nonetheless, the issue of rights and power seems to be what is irking Brooklyn. His statement, released on Instagram, continued: “Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children.“

Brooklyn (right) is also estranged from his brothers Romeo (left) and Cruz. Picture: Alamy