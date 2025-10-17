Sir Keir Starmer given ultimatum as Beijing frustrated by decision that keeps being delayed

China is looking to move into the massive Royal Mint Court in Regents Park. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

China has reportedly criticised the British government’s delays over granting planning permission for a so-called “super embassy” in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

China is hoping to move on from its current base. Picture: Alamy

What is the Chinese super-embassy? China wants to upgrade its current embassy in Portland Place near Regent’s Park, in central London, and move to a much-larger premises in the heart of the financial capital. The country purchased the site of the proposed new embassy at Royal Mint Court, near the Tower of London, for £255 million in 2018, with the building having been out of use since 1975. The 20,000 square metre proposed complex would make it the largest embassy in Europe if it got the green light and space is thought to be a factor, even if China has not spelled out why it wants to move.

Protesters gather outside Royal Mint Court in London on China’s National Day. Picture: Alamy

What happened after 2018? Plans for the embassy were rejected by the local Tower Hamlets Council in 2022. China did not appeal the Tower Hamlets decision but did resubmitted the application a fortnight after Sir Keir’s election victory last year. Beijing believed Labour may be more receptive to the application, and the plans were called in so ministers would make the final decision after president Xi Jinping approached Sir Keir.

Graffiti on the Royal Mint Site, which has been derelict for years. Picture: Getty

Why has the decision been delayed? The plans for the huge embassy have sparked concerns given its proximity to London's financial hub, with China having been accused of espionage by the UK in the past. Protesters took to the streets urging the government to block it earlier this year, raising concerns of Chinese surveillance. Uyghurs, Tibetans, Chinese dissidents and Hong Kongers, all groups who have felt the force of President Xi’s brinkmanship, were among those protesting in London. A former security minister, Tory MP Tom Tudgendat, said at the time: "[Granting approval] would be a very clear statement that our Government had chosen the wrong side and not the side that was for the defence and protection of the British people and our economic future." In light of this, then housing secretary Angela Rayner opted to give the decision more time in August, and new secretary Steve Reed has now pushed it back again - to the irritation of China. No. 10 has said: “Given the detailed nature of the representations that have been provided, and the need to give parties sufficient opportunity to respond, MHCLG (The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) consider that more time is needed for full consideration of the applications."