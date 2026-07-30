Eddie Howe has resigned as head coach of Newcastle three weeks before the Premier League season, leaving the club in a scramble to find a new manager.

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Here is what we know about the situation.

But it was announced on Thursday that he has left St James' Park with immediate effect .

The former Bournemouth boss was well-liked on Tyneside for bringing an end to the club's 70-year silverware drought when he guided them to Carabao Cup success in 2025.

Why has Eddie Howe left Newcastle?

Eddie Howe has not been sacked but is understood to have reversed his decision to stay on at Newcastle United and he will now take a sabbatical.

The 48-year-old replaced Steve Bruce in 2021 but after five years is reported to have disclosed that he has taken the club as far as he can.

Howe's exit follows the Magpies losing 4-1 against Bristol City in a pre-season friendly.

Afterwards, he said: “Every day as Newcastle manager is a great day for me. I absolutely love the football club and that will never change."

Last season, they finished 12th in the Premier League and could not match the League Cup triumph of 2024-25.

Over the summer, the club has lost Sandro Tonali in a £100m transfer to Tottenham and Anthony Gordon for £80m to Barcelona. In addition, club captain Bruno Guimaraes has put the club on notice about his departure, and Kieran Trippier has also left.

The club has focused its spending on younger players.

Sky reported that Howe has called it a day to allow a new manager to bed in with the club and new players ahead of the Premier League season, which begins on August 21.

What will Howe do next?

Howe does not have an immediate job lined up, and all the berths in the Premier League are otherwise full, so it is expected he will take a break from the game.

Who will be the next manager of Newcastle?

There has been no announcement around the next head coach at St James' Park, but candidates include: