Harry Kane seen leading England fans in an Oasis sing-a-long after matches finish in US, Canada and Mexico

Harry Kane has been front and centre of England's attack - and their celebrations. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

England fans at the 2026 World Cup have taken to serenading their players with Oasis's hit Wonderwall, which has been sung at the end of every win so far.

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Why are England fans singing Wonderwall? England fans singing pop hits in the terraces is a phenomenon that dates back to the 1960s, although in more recent years, supporters have mutually decided to make older songs their anthem of a tournament. At the 2018 World Cup, Earth, Wind and Fire's hit September was belted out, while in 2021, Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond was the song of the hour. In 2026, it is the turn of Wonderwall. It's unclear why this song was chosen, if one individual fan made a decision, or if it came together spontaneously - but there has been no doubt that it has an enduring, anthemic legacy, even if Liam Gallagher said in 2008 that he hated singing it. He had changed his tune by last year when Oasis reformed to tour stadiums worldwide. While Wonderwall erupted from the terraces, acapella, after the win against Croatia, the first notes blasted over the PA system in Atlanta after the win over DR Congo - before the music faded as the fans joined in. Declan Rice said: "Being in Dallas, singing Wonderwall. There's nothing like that first time." Jude Bellingham, who was seen singing with his eyes closed, knowing all the words, echoed the sentiment. Kane, meanwhile, has described the post-match scenes as being among his favourites in an England shirt. "We have that connection right now but just that moment, singing Wonderwall in the stadium... Everyone knew the words, and that was a really special moment," he said.

Having a little sing-song: Wonderwall has become a post-game tradition. Picture: Alamy