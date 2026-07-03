It's Definitely, Maybe coming home: Why are England fans singing Wonderwall?
Harry Kane seen leading England fans in an Oasis sing-a-long after matches finish in US, Canada and Mexico
England fans at the 2026 World Cup have taken to serenading their players with Oasis's hit Wonderwall, which has been sung at the end of every win so far.
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After England beat DR Congo 2-1 on Wednesday, captain and goalscorer Harry Kane led his teammates to face a (wonder?) wall of fans in Atlanta for all to belt out the 1995 anthem.
There were similar scenes at the end of the 4-2 win over Croatia and also the 2-0 victory against Panama, which secured the Three Lions' progress to the round-of-16.
The sight of Kane leading his players to one end of the pitch and teammates then linking arms, facing the fans, for all to sing along to the Wonderwall is now a tradition that they will hope to continue in their last-16 match against Mexico.
But why has the 30-year-old song suddenly become the anthem of choice for England fans in North America?
Read also: Police backlash over plans to keep pubs open until 5am for England vs Mexico
Why are England fans singing Wonderwall?
England fans singing pop hits in the terraces is a phenomenon that dates back to the 1960s, although in more recent years, supporters have mutually decided to make older songs their anthem of a tournament.
At the 2018 World Cup, Earth, Wind and Fire's hit September was belted out, while in 2021, Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond was the song of the hour. In 2026, it is the turn of Wonderwall.
It's unclear why this song was chosen, if one individual fan made a decision, or if it came together spontaneously - but there has been no doubt that it has an enduring, anthemic legacy, even if Liam Gallagher said in 2008 that he hated singing it. He had changed his tune by last year when Oasis reformed to tour stadiums worldwide.
While Wonderwall erupted from the terraces, acapella, after the win against Croatia, the first notes blasted over the PA system in Atlanta after the win over DR Congo - before the music faded as the fans joined in.
Declan Rice said: "Being in Dallas, singing Wonderwall. There's nothing like that first time."
Jude Bellingham, who was seen singing with his eyes closed, knowing all the words, echoed the sentiment.
Kane, meanwhile, has described the post-match scenes as being among his favourites in an England shirt.
"We have that connection right now but just that moment, singing Wonderwall in the stadium... Everyone knew the words, and that was a really special moment," he said.
Oasis themselves have commented on the song taking on a life of its own among football fans.
Noel Gallagher said: "Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players."
His brother Liam added simply: "Come on England, c'mon Wonderwall!"
Songs adopted for England purposes at major tournaments have a history of getting back into the charts, with Atomic Kitten's Whole Again an unlikely beneficiary in 2021.
And with Wonderwall being denied top spot in 1995 by Robson and Jerome, there is now a chance that it might reach the top of the summit - even if England do not.