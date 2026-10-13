“It’s the age that does it… I was in for long enough that I started thinking differently.”

James O’Brien and caller Haze discuss the early prison release scheme and what it takes to stop reoffending.

Haze spent a total of 16 years in prison across his different stretches. The first time he was released, he reoffended ‘within days’ through burglary and car theft.

He tells James that there wasn’t anything specific that made him reoffend; he just wanted to be able to live a certain lifestyle and ‘have the spending power with nice cars’.

The two discuss what would have helped him not reoffend, such as the forklift licence he acquired whilst inside. This helped him get a good job when released.

Ultimately, he says he ‘grew out of it with time’, and it was the longer prison sentence that eventually ‘sorted him out’.