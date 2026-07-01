Carlos Alcaraz is noticeably absent from Wimbledon in 2026. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Why is former Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz not playing the tennis tournament this year?

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Carlos Alcaraz has been taking time out of tennis for a stress injury to his wrist. Picture: Getty

Like many sports stars, the only reason he is absent from the elite tennis competition is down to injury. Carlos, aged 23, is currently recovering from a stress strain to his wrist which he obtained earlier this year. It's reportedly all down to inflammation in his wrist tendons which can develop from repeatedly hitting forehands. As this can be a crucial injury for a tennis player, its reported Carlos is taking a slow and steady approach to his recovery to ensure it heals properly before heading back to the courts. He was forced to withdraw from the Barcelona Open in April 2026 which saw him also pull out of defending his title at the French open too. Read more: All the British players left in Wimbledon as Swan flies into second round

Read more: Britain's Jack Draper pulls out of Wimbledon over injury

Carlos Alcaraz has missed multiple tennis tournaments this year because of his injury. Picture: Getty