Monzo banking app has received hundreds of complaints following its outage. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The digital-only banking app has been suffering with ongoing technical issues since midday on Wednesday 19th August.

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Leaving thousands of customers without access to their accounts, the Monzo banking app has confirmed they are experiencing difficult technical issues. For those logging on to their app today, they will be greeted with an alert and official statement confirming they are "working as quickly as possible" to fix the issue. The warning reads: "You can still use your card to make payments. Your balance and transactions might take longer to update in your feed, and some app features may be unavailable. We’re working to fix this as quickly as possible." Read more: Millions to receive benefit payments early ahead of bank holiday

Read more: Scammers have found a loophole in Britain’s fraud rules – and it leaves your money completely unprotected, writes Dean Dunham KC While the app itself is experiencing delays and issues, they have assured their users their bank card should be working as normal. However, some customers have logged complaints about this too.

Monzo has confirmed technical difficulties on the app but assures customers their cards should be working. Picture: Getty

Why has Monzo's banking app gone down? It was confirmed that a sharp rise in outage reports for Monzo were reported just after midday today. At the moment an exact cause has not been revealed but a spokesperson for the digital bank has confirmed they've moved to their "back up system" to minimise ongoing issues. They told the Independent: "We’re currently experiencing a technical issue and are working to resolve this as soon as possible. "In the meantime we've moved into our back up system Monzo Stand-in and customers can still do most things on their Monzo app including sending bank transfers and making card payments and ATM withdrawals."

Monzo has reverted to another system to help minimise disruption for customers. Picture: Getty