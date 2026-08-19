Why is Monzo down? Bank releases statement as thousands report technical issues
The digital-only banking app has been suffering with ongoing technical issues since midday on Wednesday 19th August.
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Leaving thousands of customers without access to their accounts, the Monzo banking app has confirmed they are experiencing difficult technical issues.
For those logging on to their app today, they will be greeted with an alert and official statement confirming they are "working as quickly as possible" to fix the issue.
The warning reads: "You can still use your card to make payments. Your balance and transactions might take longer to update in your feed, and some app features may be unavailable. We’re working to fix this as quickly as possible."
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While the app itself is experiencing delays and issues, they have assured their users their bank card should be working as normal. However, some customers have logged complaints about this too.
Why has Monzo's banking app gone down?
It was confirmed that a sharp rise in outage reports for Monzo were reported just after midday today.
At the moment an exact cause has not been revealed but a spokesperson for the digital bank has confirmed they've moved to their "back up system" to minimise ongoing issues.
They told the Independent: "We’re currently experiencing a technical issue and are working to resolve this as soon as possible.
"In the meantime we've moved into our back up system Monzo Stand-in and customers can still do most things on their Monzo app including sending bank transfers and making card payments and ATM withdrawals."
Can you still use your Monzo bank card?
Most of the advice assures customers they can still use the majority of the app and card features. This includes:
- Making a payment
- Withdrawing cash
- See balances and account details
- Freeze Monzo card
- Transfer and move money between accounts
However, despite these assurances, many have taken to social media accounts to claim the Monzo Stand-In system was not working as promised as they faced difficulties paying with their card.
On X, one customer said: "I can't use my card for anything at the moment."
Another said: "Deffo can’t do that. Card got declined 3 times not even an hour ago."
Others are complaining the issue is taking too long to resolve, leaving hundreds without access to their money.
The digital bank was first set up in 2015 promising to be a "new kind of bank". They now have more than 16million customers around the world.