David Lammy will face James Cleverly at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday in the absence of Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch.

Deputy prime minister Mr Lammy will come off the bench to field questions, likely to be around the Nato summit in Ankara, the Clacton by-election, and other issues of the day.

His Tory counterpart Mr Cleverly will also step in to cover his leader, Ms Badenoch.

Sir Keir is on borrowed time in serving as Prime Minister, with Andy Burnham poised to take over as Labour leader later this year, now that the former Greater Manchester Mayor has become Makerfield MP.

It is also one of the last PMQs of the term, with the Commons set to go on its summer recess from next week.

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