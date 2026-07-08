Starmer and Badenoch to miss PMQs with deputies to step in
Labour and Conservatives to send David Lammy and James Cleverly, respectively, for Wednesday's Commons showdown
David Lammy will face James Cleverly at Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday in the absence of Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch.
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Deputy prime minister Mr Lammy will come off the bench to field questions, likely to be around the Nato summit in Ankara, the Clacton by-election, and other issues of the day.
His Tory counterpart Mr Cleverly will also step in to cover his leader, Ms Badenoch.
Sir Keir is on borrowed time in serving as Prime Minister, with Andy Burnham poised to take over as Labour leader later this year, now that the former Greater Manchester Mayor has become Makerfield MP.
It is also one of the last PMQs of the term, with the Commons set to go on its summer recess from next week.
Read also: Starmer arrives at Nato summit in Turkey as he calls for 'unity and strength' among leaders
What time is Prime Minister's Questions?
Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) will take place at the House of Commons from Midday on Wednesday, July 8, as usual during Parliamentary term times.
The session will be broadcast live on LBC radio.
Why are Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch not at PMQs and who is covering?
Sir Keir Starmer is in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday for a Nato summmit alongside world leaders, including Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron.
Speaking to reporters at the Turkish presidential palace, Sir Keir said: “It’s really great to be here for what will turn out to be a very important Nato summit, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz."
Kemi Badenoch is, in his absence, set to hand over the duty to her deputy James Cleverly - who will ask questions to deputy prime minister David Lammy.