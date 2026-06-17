Why is Sir Keir Starmer not on PMQs today?
Who could fill in for PM as he is absent from Parliament this week
Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) will go ahead from the House of Commons without the prime minister on Wednesday, with Sir Keir Starmer absent from Parliament.
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PMQs will be held, as usual, from midday on Wednesday, June 17, but opposition leader Kemi Badenoch and other members will be directing their questions to a stand-in member.
Sir Keir will likely be back for the next edition, but this may come on the back of his premiership being tested by former health secretary Wes Streeting - who is reported to be lining up a Labour leadership challenge.
Questions today could be on the subject of Ukraine support, the social media ban for under-16s, and the 10 year anniversary of the murder of Jo Cox.
Read also: Parliament summer recess dates
Why is Sir Keir Starmer not on PMQs today?
Sir Keir will not be attending PMQs as he is attending the G7 Summit on Wednesday, June 17, alongside leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the United States.
The PM departed for the French host town of Evian-les-Bains on Monday and is set to be back to face PMQs next week.
At the summit, Sir Keir has already unveiled £1 billion French and Indian investments and also new sanctions on Russian shadow fleet.
Read also: G7 leaders stand united in 'unwavering support' for Ukraine in defending its freedom
Who will replace Starmer on PMQs?
David Lammy, the deputy prime minister and justice secretary, will stand in for Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs.
It is standard practice for the deputy PM to stand in on these occasions.