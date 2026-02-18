Why was there no PMQs today?
Sir Keir Starmer has a week off Prime Minister's Questions on Feburary 18.
Sir Keir Starmer has a lot on, but a day off Prime Minister's Questions today with the Wednesday political staple not being held on February 18.
Listen to this article
During sessions of the House of Commons, PMQs is held every Wednesday at midday, giving members the chance to ask questions and opposition leader Kemi Badenoch the chance to take the PM to task.
Sir Keir has instead been enjoying Shrove Tuesday celebrations, with a pancake surprise for his chancellor, Rachel Reeves. Today, he has used the time to tweet his opposition to Reform's plan to bring back the two-child benefit cap and also wish Christians the best as Lent begins.
Today, as Lent begins, I’m sending my best wishes to Christians in the UK and around the world.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 18, 2026
As you follow Christ’s example of sacrifice and renewal, you embody the spirit of public service that strengthens our communities.
Thank you for all you do.
He added on X: "The choices this Labour government has made means inflation has fallen today to its lowest rate in a year.
"Lower food and petrol prices are helping ease the pressure on household budgets. I know there’s more to do, cutting the cost of living is my number one priority."
Ms Badenoch tweeted on Tuesday: "Unemployment at a 5 YEAR HIGH under Labour. While Keir Starmer is distracted by scandals and endless U-turns, families are being punished.
"Labour are [sic] killing jobs, killing growth and killing hope for the next generation."
But why is PMQs not happening today, and when will it resume?
Read also: Jenrick to use first speech as Reform 'shadow chancellor' to back Bank of England and OBR independence
Read also: Starmer urges parents to get children vaccinated against measles warning 'public health isn't a culture war'
Why was there no PMQs today?
Prime Minister's Question Time, as the event is known, was not held on Wednesday, February 18, as Parliament is currently in recess.
PMQs will be back next week, on Wednesday, February 25, and it is not held during breaks in the annual parliamentary schedule.
What are the Parliament recess dates for 2026?
These are the recess dates for 2026 whent he Houses of Parliament will not be in session:
- February: 12 February 2026 – 23 February 2026
- Easter: 26 March 2026 – 13 April 2026
- Whitsun: 21 May 2026 – 1 June 2026
- Summer: 16 July 2026 – 1 September 2026
- Conference: 15 September 2026 – 12 October 2026
- Christmas: 17 December 2026 – 4 January 2027