Sir Keir Starmer has a week off Prime Minister's Questions on Feburary 18.

Sir Keir Starmer takes PMQs on February 11. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer has a lot on, but a day off Prime Minister's Questions today with the Wednesday political staple not being held on February 18.

During sessions of the House of Commons, PMQs is held every Wednesday at midday, giving members the chance to ask questions and opposition leader Kemi Badenoch the chance to take the PM to task. Sir Keir has instead been enjoying Shrove Tuesday celebrations, with a pancake surprise for his chancellor, Rachel Reeves. Today, he has used the time to tweet his opposition to Reform's plan to bring back the two-child benefit cap and also wish Christians the best as Lent begins.

Today, as Lent begins, I’m sending my best wishes to Christians in the UK and around the world.



As you follow Christ’s example of sacrifice and renewal, you embody the spirit of public service that strengthens our communities.



Thank you for all you do. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 18, 2026

Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch during PMQs. Picture: Alamy