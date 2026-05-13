Sir Keir Starmer will not face his usual Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, as he bids to secure his leadership amid a crisis within Labour.

In the past two days, more than 80 MPs have called on Sir Keir to quit after Labour lost more than 1,400 councillors in last week's local elections, with four ministers also resigning in protest.

While he has clung on for now, the PM could face tests in the weeks ahead with a leadership election a possibility if enough members back a rival candidate.

Labour’s affiliated unions have, meanwhile, called for a plan to be put in place for the election of a new leader of the Labour Party.

The prime minister is usually grilled by opposition leader Kemi Badenoch at midday every Wednesday, but this scheduled event will not take place on May 13.

Will there be Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) today?

There will be no PMQs on Wednesday, which will be the State Opening of Parliament, with the King's Speech beginning a new session for the Commons.

The next PMQs will be on Wednesday, May 20, with the weekly event happening only when Parliament is in session.

However, there will be a chance for Ms Badenoch and others to have their say as the King's Speech will be debated in the Commons from 2.30pm.