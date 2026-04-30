There have not been strikes this week on the Tube, but London Underground passengers have reported painfully slow journeys on the Northern line.

Rush hour customers have shared their grief at needing to wait for ten or. more minutes for a train on a busy platform.

Transport for London (TfL) has identified signal problems on the northern part of the route as a reason for delays this week, while on Tuesday night the service finished earlier due to urgent engineering works.

Elsewhere, passengers have shared experiences of a fire alert at Golders Green, a customer incident at Hampstead, a points of failure at Camden Town, and a broken-down train at the same station.

“[What they call] minor delays [is a term that is] now so detached from reality it might as well be performance art," one passenger told LBC. "There is nothing minor about a system that grinds to a halt the moment something goes slightly wrong."

He added: "Londoners aren't asking for miracles. We're asking for a system that does not collapse under the weight of its own “minor” problems."

Last week, there had been strikes across the network, but some commuters have gone as far as to say that the service was running more smoothly during the industrial action.

TfL said: “We apologise to Northern line customers for the disruption to their journeys this week.

"This has been caused by emergency engineering works in the Camden area to replace a set of damaged points. Engineers are working as quickly as possible to restore a normal service.”

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