Petrol prices are soaring again, but why?
UK unleaded and diesel prices have seen a 5p increase in the past week as cost surges show 'no sign of relief'.
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Petrol prices in the UK have been slowly rising for much of 2026 but the average cost in the last week has soared by 5p a litre.
This marks the biggest weekly increase in unleaded fuel since April with diesel also rising by the same amount.
Commenting on the recent surge in price, RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: "Drivers are having to dig ever deeper into their pockets every time they fill up, and there's no sign of any relief yet.
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"With the cost of a barrel of oil having averaged $96 for the last week, wholesale prices are surging and that's already feeding through to prices at the forecourt."
Why are petrol and diesel prices increasing again?
Fuel prices have been volatile ever since the US-Israel war began with Iran in February 2026.
The dispute has disrupted the supply of crude oil, a necessary for petrol and diesel.
As hostilities calmed over the summer months, the prices remained steady. However, as tensions increase again, the cost of crude oil has risen to $100 a barrel for the first time since July. Hence the increase in petrol fees.
The same barrel cost $120 in April meaning there could be further price increases still to come. For comparison, the barrels was priced at $70 before the war started.
The recent 5p rise will see the average cost of filling up a family car increase by £2.75 a week said the RAC rep.
Their advice on keeping outgoings down are to drive efficiently and to shop around for the best forecourt prices in your area.
Petrol prices were at their all-time highest in September 2022 when the war between Russia and Ukraine began.