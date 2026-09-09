UK unleaded and diesel prices have seen a 5p increase in the past week as cost surges show 'no sign of relief'.

Petrol prices in the UK have been slowly rising for much of 2026 but the average cost in the last week has soared by 5p a litre.

This marks the biggest weekly increase in unleaded fuel since April with diesel also rising by the same amount.

Commenting on the recent surge in price, RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: "Drivers are having to dig ever deeper into their pockets every time they fill up, and there's no sign of any relief yet.

"With the cost of a barrel of oil having averaged $96 for the last week, wholesale prices are surging and that's already feeding through to prices at the forecourt."