Why is pollen so high in the UK this week and how long will it last for?
Hay fever has been bad for sufferers already in 2026, but why has this happened, how long will it last for, and what can I do to manage symptoms - according to NHS and Met Office advice
As the UK basks in a warm post Easter period, an unfortunate by-product for many has been a rise in pollen levels across much of the country.
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Britain has seen its warmest start to April in 80 years, with temperatures pipping 26C in south west London on Wednesday, making the UK warmer than Ibiza.
“These conditions are particularly favourable for pollen release and dispersal, meaning many people are likely to notice an increase in hay fever symptoms,” the Met Office said.
Hay fever is a common allergy that causes sneezing, coughing and itchy eyes, states the NHS, and is unpleasant for sufferers.
The condition, which has no cure, is at its peak when pollen is high and although this can be any time from March to September it is not usually felt in earnest until May or June.
The Met Office has said that the warm weather has brought on symptoms for some much earlier in 2026 than in some other years, however.
Why is pollen so high in the UK in April 2026?
Hotter than typical weather for April has resulted in favourable conditions for pollen release and dispersal, according to the Met Office.
“Warm conditions stimulate pollen development within catkins, while dry air allows pollen to be released more easily,” a statement read.
“Without rainfall to wash pollen out of the air, levels can steadily build from day to day, which is what many people are experiencing now.”
“This week also marks a key point in the tree pollen season, with birch pollen becoming increasingly dominant, alongside ongoing ash pollen and the early beginnings of oak pollen.”
How long will the high pollen state last for?
High or very high levels are expected to persist for several days, especially in central and southern areas, according to the Met Office.
The Met Office added: “Pollen levels are currently at their highest this week and are expected to remain high, or even very high, through to Friday.
“Falling temperatures and the increasing risk of showers into the weekend may help reduce levels slightly, but high pollen levels are still possible, particularly during any dry and bright spells.”
How to manage hay fever symptoms
Although there is no cure for hayfever, the NHS has stated that sufferers can manage their symptoms by keeping away from grass and sleeping with windows shut.
Additionally, antihistamine tablets can reduce inflammation, and Vaseline can be applied around the nose to stop pollen from irritating the nostrils. Sunglasses can also be worn.