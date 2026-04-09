Hay fever has been bad for sufferers already in 2026, but why has this happened, how long will it last for, and what can I do to manage symptoms - according to NHS and Met Office advice

A warm April has led to hay fever sufferers reaching for the tissue box. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

As the UK basks in a warm post Easter period, an unfortunate by-product for many has been a rise in pollen levels across much of the country.

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Britain has seen its warmest start to April in 80 years, with temperatures pipping 26C in south west London on Wednesday, making the UK warmer than Ibiza. “These conditions are particularly favourable for pollen release and dispersal, meaning many people are likely to notice an increase in hay fever symptoms,” the Met Office said. Hay fever is a common allergy that causes sneezing, coughing and itchy eyes, states the NHS, and is unpleasant for sufferers. The condition, which has no cure, is at its peak when pollen is high and although this can be any time from March to September it is not usually felt in earnest until May or June. The Met Office has said that the warm weather has brought on symptoms for some much earlier in 2026 than in some other years, however.

The UK has had its warmest start to April in years. Picture: Alamy