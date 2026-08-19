Why Red Bull's Isack Hadjar could miss F1 race at the Dutch Grand Prix
Formula 1 is back this weekend after their summer break and it looks likely the Red Bull team will be pulling in a replacement for Isack Hadjar.
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The Formula One elite will be heading to the iconic Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort just outside of Amsterdam this weekend but it looks like Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar could be missing the race.
Following the teams' summer break, which happens every July and August, the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari are heading back for the Dutch Grand Prix feeling refreshed and ready to start fighting again for the championship.
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However, it's been reported by Sky News that Red Bull driver Hadjar is likely to miss the opening race with the hope of returning for the Italian Grand Prix two weeks later.
Is Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar missing the Dutch Grand Prix?
Red Bull are yet to confirm the 21-year-old's absence from the race but according to Sky Sports News, it is highly likely he will be replaced this Friday 21st for the returning Sprint Race.
It's been reported Hadjar has sustained a wrist injury while training but this has also yet to be confirmed by his F1 team.
Who will replace Isack Hadjar at the Dutch Grand Prix?
It has been rumoured Liam Lawson will step up from the junior team, Racing Bulls, to replace Hadjar this weekend at the Dutch F1. That means reserve driver Yuki Tsunoda will take his place in the Racing Bulls.
Max Verstappen will race as normal in the F1 for the Red Bulls.
As it stands, Hadjar is eighth in the Driver's Championship with Verstappen in sixth place. Red Bull is fourth in the overall Constructors.
Italian Kimi Antonelli is currently top of the leaderboard as his Mercedes team.