Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar is set to miss the first race back in the Netherlands. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Formula 1 is back this weekend after their summer break and it looks likely the Red Bull team will be pulling in a replacement for Isack Hadjar.

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Red Bull racer Isack Hadjar is said to have injured his wrist in routine training. Picture: Getty

Is Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar missing the Dutch Grand Prix? Red Bull are yet to confirm the 21-year-old's absence from the race but according to Sky Sports News, it is highly likely he will be replaced this Friday 21st for the returning Sprint Race. It's been reported Hadjar has sustained a wrist injury while training but this has also yet to be confirmed by his F1 team. Listen: Global's Up To Speed Formula One podcast

Liam Lawson is set to replace Hadjar at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix. Picture: Getty