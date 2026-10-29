Why is the Royal Family known as 'The Firm'?
King urged to welcome Harry and Meghan back into 'the firm ', but what does this phrase mean around the Royals?
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King Charles has been urged to welcome Meghan Markle back into "The Firm" after claims of child sexual abuse around her father.
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The Duchess of Sussex's mother, Roslyn, accused Thomas Markle Snr of child sex offences in a letter to the Metropolitan Police in 2019, according to reports this week.
LBC's Johnny Jenkins argues: "Since I first heard about the allegations of child sexual abuse on Thursday evening, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about Meghan.
"Meghan needs a protective arm wrapped around her by the King.
"Think of what she’s been through. The alarm was raised back in January 2019, when she decided to keep her children away from her father and had to handle the turmoil of excommunication from her husband’s family. She deserves our sympathy."
He added: "[Charles] should put aside his differences with his son, listen to their concerns and invite the Sussexes back into the family as working royals to The Firm."
But what is The Firm, and what does the phrase mean?
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What is 'The Firm' and why is the name given to the Royal Family?
The Royal Family is not officially known as The Firm, but the name is sometimes used to distinguish the work and operations of the Mountbatten-Windsors as a unit away from their private lives.
Queen Elizabeth II’s father, King George VI, came up with the name in the 1940s to represent the working royals and all of the institution who work around them. "We're not a family, we're a firm," he is said to have quipped. This line was later said by the actor Colin Firth, who played George VI in the 2010 film The King's Speech.
All departments around the Royals themselves are considered part of The Firm, including Buckingham Palace staff, press officers, diary keepers, and any liaison between the palace and the government.
The Firm has come to connote the cold, stuffy, stiff upper lip attitude associated with the monarchy of old, and Meghan Markle referred to this upon leaving the UK in 2020.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the Duchess of Sussex was asked how the Palace might receive her interview. She replied: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”
Royals, including the Waleses and Meghan herself, have tried to dispel the notion of frictionless, unemotional obedience that the culture of "The Firm" has come to represent by speaking up about mental health causes.