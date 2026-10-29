King urged to welcome Harry and Meghan back into 'the firm ', but what does this phrase mean around the Royals?

King Charles III makes a point as he leaves a Mosque in London. Picture: PjrNews/Alamy

By William Mata

King Charles has been urged to welcome Meghan Markle back into "The Firm" after claims of child sexual abuse around her father.

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The Duchess of Sussex's mother, Roslyn, accused Thomas Markle Snr of child sex offences in a letter to the Metropolitan Police in 2019, according to reports this week. LBC's Johnny Jenkins argues: "Since I first heard about the allegations of child sexual abuse on Thursday evening, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about Meghan. "Meghan needs a protective arm wrapped around her by the King. "Think of what she’s been through. ​The alarm was raised back in January 2019, when she decided to keep her children away from her father and had to handle the turmoil of excommunication from her husband’s family. She deserves our sympathy." He added: "[Charles] should put aside his differences with his son, listen to their concerns and invite the Sussexes back into the family as working royals to The Firm." But what is The Firm, and what does the phrase mean?

The Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex are now back in the UK. Picture: Doug Peters/Alamy