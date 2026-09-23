More than 1,000 Scots died last year as a result of drug use, which was a "tragic" rise of 11%, latest statistics have revealed.

Last year, 830 men and 303 women died because of drug use, according to the latest statistics from the National Records of Scotland.

The 1133 drug related fatalities in 2025 are up from 1017 the year before, and this has led to Scottish drugs minister Maree Todd lamenting the "preventable tragedy".

“My heartfelt condolences go out to everyone who has lost a loved one to drug use," she said.

“Every death is a tragedy, and even more so because every life lost to drug harms is preventable.”

Read also: Scotland knows how to reduce drug deaths but is failing to do so