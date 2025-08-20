The debate of what to do about shoplifters has intensified with the number of offences surpassing 500,000. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

A woman who was punched by shoplifters after she reported their crimes has questioned a police chief who said the public has a duty to step in.

The debate of what to do about shoplifters has intensified with the number of offences surpassing 500,000 for the first time last year, up 20 per cent from 2023. Matthew Barber, the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, said last week: “If you’re not even going to challenge people, you’re not going to try and stop them, then people will get away with it. That’s not just about policing. "That’s a bigger problem with society, people who [don’t do anything] – you’re part of the problem.” Emilie Martin, a 29-year-old event manager, told LBC that she was assaulted by a gang of shoplifters after she confronted them at a Hackney Tesco and reported their crimes. “Ten years on, I can honestly say that every system that should have helped me afterwards has failed me and that has been the biggest shock,” she said, adding she has suffered PTSD. She agreed with Mr Barber that we live in a society and that “apathy is dangerous”, but said more needs to be done to ensure there is “a safety net for victims in those instances”. Here we explore the issue in more depth.

Emilie Martin was attacked in a car park after confronting a gang of shoplifters in Tesco's. Picture: Handout

Who are the people shoplifting and why has there been a rise? Shop theft has hit a record high in England and Wales, with a 20 per cent surge for the year ending March 2025, and London is a particular hotspot with a rise of up to 50 per cent. Acts have become increasingly brazen and the British Retail Consortium has said that there may be even more incidents that the figures suggest, with incidents a daily reality. Helen Dickinson, the consortium’s chief executive, said: "They don't see that there's necessarily any consequences. It's outrageous and out of control in many parts of the country.” Shopkeepers have reported criminals feeling that there is little deterrent with police sometimes being unable to catch shoplifters, even those who are caught robbing on CCTV without a mask. “There is [also] a perception that shoplifting is a victimless crime and against a faceless corporation,” Sukesh Verma, of Nottinghamshire Police, said. “This could not be further from the truth. Our local people work in these shops, and they should not have to go to work with fear of being threatened, intimidated, attacked, or watch this type of behaviour take place.” "Shopkeepers come in to do their 9-5, and they are constantly abused, sworn at, threatened, or sometimes worse, people pull weapons,” Sergeant Christopher Howard, of London’s Metropolitan Police, added. As well as the physical aspect, shops are also losing thousands every year due to shoplifting.

Sadiq Khan has said the cost of living crisis has played a part. Picture: Getty

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said that the cost of living crisis is leading to more crimes being committed. But the culprits are not always who you might expect. Richard Fowler of Islington’s Planet Organic told the media: "You've got three types of shoplifter. "We've got our homeless... Then we have what I would call the Posh Totty people. They shop in Planet Organic on a daily basis, they spend a lot of money with our business. "[They think] 'today I'm a little bit short of money, so I'm entitled to steal something'." How have police been trying to stop shoplifting? Shops themselves have tried locking doors and only allowing a limited number of customers in, although one deterrent that might be on its way out is the trend for shops to stick posters in windows of those who they have seen shoplifting, as this does not comply with GDPR. Police are also working on various strategies around the country.

LBC was given access to the Met’s Operation Cuff which has seen officers in plain clothes targeting violent, prolific shoplifters in north London. A new strategy has seen officers working with supermarkets using SelectaDNA, a synthetic DNA which is sprayed on items with a unique pattern, meaning that stolen items can be identified much more easily. Katy Bourne, the national lead for shoplifting at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said more robust police interventions and “meaningful criminal justice measures” are needed to prevent reoffending. She said in Sussex, where she is police and crime commissioner, electronic tagging is being introduced, as are live facial recognition cameras in specially-adapted police vans. In Nottinghamshire, meanwhile, police are working with local businesses to discuss store layout and how to make it harder for shoplifters to strike. Fast-track rehabilitation has also been offered to a number of local offenders with substance misuse problems.