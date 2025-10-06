Despite having only just entered the workforce, Gen Z has already made its mark - but their impact is a balancing act for other generations to manage.

While Gen Z brings fresh perspectives and strong digital skills, the shift to online classes and remote internships during the pandemic has left many young workers without opportunities to develop key soft skills such as communication, collaboration and resilience.

And Gen Z themselves recognise this gap, with 48% saying soft skills training is a priority for their career growth.

As businesses grapple with the question of how to ensure all employees are equipped with the right skills for today’s work, it’s encouraging to see the Labour Government scrap the long-standing target of getting 50% of young people into university.

It shows the Government is backing change and focusing on skills and recognising that University is no longer the only, or best, pathway to success in the workplace.

However, with 40% of employees’ skills projected to become obsolete within the next four years and 67% of the world’s youth lacking digital skills, businesses face a clear challenge: how to prepare Gen Z for a future where traditional entry-level roles are already disappearing?

This is why apprenticeships and workplace-based learning are so important. While many workplaces have already adapted to the old stereotype of simply making interns ‘make the tea’, they need to evolve further if they want to bring true change.

This means thinking creatively about how to bring young people into the workforce. That could mean creating internal apprenticeship programs where Gen Z can learn directly from the expertise of Gen X, Gen Y and Boomers, or investing in stronger university recruitment pipelines and internships that provide students with real-world exposure.

And the way learning is delivered also matters. More than half of Gen Z prefer active, immersive experiences over passive learning, so approaches like gamification, simulation-based learning, interactive workshops, and internal gig projects can help them develop while staying engaged.

This isn’t just good for employees, but for businesses too, as one of the top reasons people leave an organisation is a lack of career opportunities.

Ultimately, the responsibility cannot fall on the government alone. Businesses must take an active role in setting early-career talent up for success, ensuring they have the resources, support and cultural environment to thrive in jobs that are evolving faster than ever before.