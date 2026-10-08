Brits have been complaining of an unseasonal surge in the number of flies inside their homes this autumn.

While the number of house flies can increase over summer, there is traditionally a drop-off in October as colder temperatures come in.

But reports are that in 2026, flies are hanging around.

"I've been living in England for 15 years, but this summer is ridiculous with all these flies," one said on Reddit.

Another added: "I have a mental amount of flies this year too, all different types that I've never even seen before. I sit outside a lot and am constantly batting them off me."

Dr Andrew Whittington, a consultant entomologist at Fly Evidence, told the Telegraph that "the flies are behaving as if it is still late summer".

Here is why there are so many flies and what you can do to battle them.

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