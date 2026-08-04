Spain is the only European country with enclaves in Africa and the territory remains despite claims from Morocco

By William Mata

Spain is the only European country to have territory in Africa, with an enclave in Ceuta, where the mass migration crisis was seen last week, and Melilla.

Ceuta has a historic lighthouse and a population of around 85,000. Picture: Alamy

Why does Spain have Ceuta and Melilla enclaves in Africa? Ceuta has been part of Spain since 1580, when it was taken from Portuguese rule, and Melilla was conquered by a Spanish nobleman in 1497. Both cities are among the last remnants of Spanish colonialism, but while most African nations gained independence in the 20th century, they remain governed by Madrid. Morocco gained independence from France, not Spain, in 1956, and Madrid was not under an obligation to give the cities to Rabat - as they predate Morocco as a country.

Melilla, another Spanish city in Africa. Picture: Alamy

Despite this, Morocco still claims them as its own and it is a cause of tension between the two nations. There are around 84,000 people living in Ceuta and 86,000 in Melilla, and they are both part of the European Union’s Schengen agreement, albeit with additional checks.

Spain has a number of territories beyond its mainland. Picture: Alamy