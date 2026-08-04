Why does Spain have Ceuta and Melilla enclaves in Africa?
Spain is the only European country with enclaves in Africa and the territory remains despite claims from Morocco
Spain is the only European country to have territory in Africa, with an enclave in Ceuta, where the mass migration crisis was seen last week, and Melilla.
Madrid’s government has responded to 50,000 migrants surging from Morocco into its territory by strengthening border checks and putting in boat patrols.
At least 72 people have died and investigations are ongoing.
It is understood that the majority of the Moroccan migrants in Ceuta have now returned.
While it is not unusual for Western countries to have territories on different continents from their capitals (the UK’s control of the Falkland Islands and Chagos Islands being examples), Spain stands alone in having enclaves in Africa.
Read also: Burnham urged to boost UK borders after 50,000 migrants break into EU from Morocco
Why does Spain have Ceuta and Melilla enclaves in Africa?
Ceuta has been part of Spain since 1580, when it was taken from Portuguese rule, and Melilla was conquered by a Spanish nobleman in 1497.
Both cities are among the last remnants of Spanish colonialism, but while most African nations gained independence in the 20th century, they remain governed by Madrid.
Morocco gained independence from France, not Spain, in 1956, and Madrid was not under an obligation to give the cities to Rabat - as they predate Morocco as a country.
Despite this, Morocco still claims them as its own and it is a cause of tension between the two nations.
There are around 84,000 people living in Ceuta and 86,000 in Melilla, and they are both part of the European Union’s Schengen agreement, albeit with additional checks.
Which other African territory does Spain own?
As well as these two major cities, Spain has a number of tiny islands just off the coast of Northern Africa. All of these are closer to Morocco than to Spain and are claimed by the African country, even though they are governed from Madrid.
Chafarinas Islands is the largest at 34 hectares which, by way of comparison is a third of the size of 93.2-hectare Canvey Wick in Essex. The Isle of Wight is 38,000 hectares.
Spain’s islands off Morocco’s coast
- Chafarinas Islands - 34 hectares,
- Isla del Congreso - 15.2 hectares,
- Isla de Isabel II - 10.2 hectares,
- Isla del Rey - 8.6 hectares,
- Alhucemas Islands - 4.3 hectares,
- Peñón de Vélez de la Gomera - 1.9 hectares,
- Isla de Tierra - 1.8 hectares,
- Isla de Mar - 1.4 hectares
- Peñón de Alhucemas - 1.4 hectares