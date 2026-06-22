Emotional prime minister steps down with speech outside Downing Street, but why is Starmer stepping down and who could replace him?

By William Mata

Sir Keir Starmer has resigned as prime minister, two years winning an election for Labour, with a transition period now expected to pave the way for successor.

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In an emotional speech, Sir Keir thanked his family and spoke of the achievements of his government on Monday, June 22, before announcing he would step down. He said he has spoken to King Charles to inform him of his decision to resign and the process is now in place for a successor to be found. Here is why Sir Keir has resigned and what might happen next. Follow live: Starmer resigns as PM

Sir Keir Starmer made an emotional speech outside No 10. Picture: Alamy

The runners and riders? Labour MPs who might run for party leadership: Wes Streeting, Angela Rayner, Andy Burnham, Shabana Mahmood, Ed Miliband. Picture: Alamy