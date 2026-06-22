Why has Sir Keir Starmer resigned as prime minister?
Emotional prime minister steps down with speech outside Downing Street, but why is Starmer stepping down and who could replace him?
Sir Keir Starmer has resigned as prime minister, two years winning an election for Labour, with a transition period now expected to pave the way for successor.
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In an emotional speech, Sir Keir thanked his family and spoke of the achievements of his government on Monday, June 22, before announcing he would step down.
He said he has spoken to King Charles to inform him of his decision to resign and the process is now in place for a successor to be found.
Here is why Sir Keir has resigned and what might happen next.
Why has Sir Keir Starmer resigned?
Sir Keir has u-turned on his vow to continue as prime minister and stand in any leadership contest.
His departure follows high-profile resignations, including that of health secretary Wes Streeting and a number of letters calling from MPs calling for him to resigned.
Announcing his resignation, Sir Keir said: “The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election.
“I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace.
“Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first.
“That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.”
Labour's general unpopularity was reflected in their loss of 1,800 council seats in May's local elections, while the party has been behind Reform UK in opinion polls.
Sir Keir has fallen out of favour for a number of factors including:
- Peter Mandelson scandal: Friend of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was appointed as US ambassador,
- Economic challenges: The UK economy has contracted at various points,
- Jobs: The Office for National Statistics said that 205,880 payroll jobs had been lost from July 2024 to May 2026, with unemployment up from 3% to 5%,
- U-turns: The government has made a large number of U-turns on policy, including on the two-child benefits cap and grooming gangs,
- Angel Rayner: Sir Keir's deputy Angela Rayner left after admitting she had not paid enough tax on her home in Brighton,
- Tickets and freebies: At the beginning of his tenure, Sir Keir and those close to him were criticised for taking free gifts, travel and concert tickets,
- Defence spending: John Healey quit as defence secretary last week because of a lack of spending on the department.
Read also: Emotional Keir Starmer pays tribute to family as he announces resignation
Who will be the next prime minister?
The next prime minister will be the next leader of the Labour Party and a contest to decide this will be held over the summer with a new face in No 10 expected in the autumn.
Sir Keir will stay on for the time being and will remain as an MP.
Will there be a general election?
No, there will be a Labour leadership contest and this will see members set out their stall to replace Sir Keir.
There does not need to be a general election unless the new PM calls one, but with a large Commons majority for Labour and no need to call one until 2029 it is unlikely for this to happen.
Which Labour MPs could run to be party leader?
No MPs have yet declared, but the possible candidates include:
- Andy Burnham: The former Greater Manchester Mayor is now eligible, as a newly minted MP, to run for the leadership of the Labour Party,
- Shabana Mahmood: The home secretary and former justice secretary has been promoted under Sir Keir,
- Ed Miliband: Labour leader from 2010 to 2015, the energy secretary has restored his reputation as a cabinet member for Sir Keir,
- Angela Rayner: The former deputy leader is well placed to challenge to be the first ever female leader of Labour and her northern success story is a draw for voters,
- Wes Streeting: Having resigned as health secretary due to Sir Keir's leadership, Streeting looks primed to run for the top office.